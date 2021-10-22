5 apps that summarize books
In a very hectic routine, sometimes there is no time to pause and read a book. In these cases, an alternative is to accompany a summary, provided by text or audio. In non-fiction works, summaries are options to obtain the main ideas of a text in short sessions and that fit your daily life.
- Best apps to read books aloud
- 4 best apps to monitor your reading time
- 5 mobile PDF readers you need to know about
Book summary apps provide a catalog of leadership options, career, politics, marketing, personal growth and other topics. Although they limit the collection to paid subscriptions, they offer free copies daily so you can get to know the experience. Check out five apps that summarize books for Android and iOS below.
1. min – Book Summaries
O min is one of the main options for following book summaries on your mobile. As its name suggests, it includes sessions up to minutes guided by audio or text, created by platform experts. With so-called “Microbooks”, the application allows you to get knowledge of the main ideas of each work anywhere and with alternating formats.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
Application provides content in audio and text (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)
During registration, you can choose your favorite themes and choose a goal of books per week. That way, the app will customize your experience with summary suggestions. There’s also a discoveries tab, in case you want to explore the catalog more freely. In the case of audio summaries, the player can be used in the background on mobile and includes options to speed up content.
The free version of the application limits content and functions. With the premium version, offered at R$197,99 per year on first purchase, you can access the full catalogue, use reproduction offline and still check playlists and original content from the platform. The app also allows you to free up months of subscription access after inviting new friends to the platform.
2. getAbstract
getAbstract is yet another app focused on summaries of non-works. fiction. It stands out for offering summaries for books and lectures, listing the main points of discussion. Materials can be consumed as texts or in audio versions, with the possibility of downloading in paid versions. While browsing the app, the catalog offers videos and books from different categories, such as corporate management, professional skills, innovation, industry and other options. In addition, the themes are separated by channels, which increase the segmentation of the platform’s contents. With a subscription to the Pro version, you can check out the full catalog, download materials, create playlists, and send text summaries to your Kindle. The service is available for R$110 per month or R$ 1100 per annum. The national platform InstaLivros provides a catalog with summaries of more than works on nonfiction subjects. During your registration, you can choose your favorite topics, frequency to consume summaries and your preferred reading time. This way, the app sends notifications so you don’t forget to keep your progress. App registers the amount of daily readings (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)
The experience with the summaries, inclusive, is highly valued by the app. There is a statistics area with the amount of readings already performed, daily average and comparison with a Brazilian average. The application separates the titles into categories and also provides action plans, with collections of books on the same theme. Abstracts can be accompanied by text or audio, with the possibility of changing the font preview and speed up audio playback. Daily, a free book is released for access. To use the full content, it is necessary to purchase a subscription for R$110,90 per year. Blinkist creates sessions up to 12 minutes to bring summaries and main ideas from nonfiction books. With several themes available, it allows the user to choose a frequency of books per week and brings a quick selection of suggestions. To accept them, just swipe to the right side and save them to your library. The abstracts are separated into “blinks”, fragments with a synthesis of the main ideas of the text. You can consume them by text or by audio, with quick switching tools. This way, there is the possibility of checking an entire summary by “blinks” of different formats. However, there is a caveat for the use of the app, which does not have a Portuguese version for the interface or for abstracts. There are free titles available daily, and the complete catalog is purchased with a subscription to the service, offered for R$209,90 per year . 5. Idiomus Idiomus aims to allow you to learn the English language from book summaries. In this way, it manages to bring together two very common demands in a single app and offers versions in English and Portuguese for non-fiction titles, with a lot of content about careers and the job market.
3. InstaBooks
4. Blinkist
getAbstract is yet another app focused on summaries of non-works. fiction. It stands out for offering summaries for books and lectures, listing the main points of discussion. Materials can be consumed as texts or in audio versions, with the possibility of downloading in paid versions.
While browsing the app, the catalog offers videos and books from different categories, such as corporate management, professional skills, innovation, industry and other options. In addition, the themes are separated by channels, which increase the segmentation of the platform’s contents.
With a subscription to the Pro version, you can check out the full catalog, download materials, create playlists, and send text summaries to your Kindle. The service is available for R$110 per month or R$ 1100 per annum.
The national platform InstaLivros provides a catalog with summaries of more than works on nonfiction subjects. During your registration, you can choose your favorite topics, frequency to consume summaries and your preferred reading time. This way, the app sends notifications so you don’t forget to keep your progress.
App registers the amount of daily readings (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)
The experience with the summaries, inclusive, is highly valued by the app. There is a statistics area with the amount of readings already performed, daily average and comparison with a Brazilian average. The application separates the titles into categories and also provides action plans, with collections of books on the same theme.
Abstracts can be accompanied by text or audio, with the possibility of changing the font preview and speed up audio playback. Daily, a free book is released for access. To use the full content, it is necessary to purchase a subscription for R$110,90 per year.
Blinkist creates sessions up to 12 minutes to bring summaries and main ideas from nonfiction books. With several themes available, it allows the user to choose a frequency of books per week and brings a quick selection of suggestions. To accept them, just swipe to the right side and save them to your library.
The abstracts are separated into “blinks”, fragments with a synthesis of the main ideas of the text. You can consume them by text or by audio, with quick switching tools. This way, there is the possibility of checking an entire summary by “blinks” of different formats.
However, there is a caveat for the use of the app, which does not have a Portuguese version for the interface or for abstracts. There are free titles available daily, and the complete catalog is purchased with a subscription to the service, offered for R$209,90 per year .
5. Idiomus
Idiomus aims to allow you to learn the English language from book summaries. In this way, it manages to bring together two very common demands in a single app and offers versions in English and Portuguese for non-fiction titles, with a lot of content about careers and the job market.
App helps to keep track of English versions (Image: André Magalhães/Screencapture)
By default, the app uses a bilingual playback: it splits the screen with the versions of two languages and has an automatic scrolling tool. It is also possible to follow the summaries by audio while reading the text. This way, the translation can be done in real time and the platform offers resources to pause and follow the expressions carefully.
The free version is very limited, with few books available. To get full access to the catalogue, offline playback, reader programs and tool to change playback speed, you need to purchase a service subscription. The premium version of Idiomus is available for R$15 a month.
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.