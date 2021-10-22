5-apps-that-summarize-books

In a very hectic routine, sometimes there is no time to pause and read a book. In these cases, an alternative is to accompany a summary, provided by text or audio. In non-fiction works, summaries are options to obtain the main ideas of a text in short sessions and that fit your daily life.

Book summary apps provide a catalog of leadership options, career, politics, marketing, personal growth and other topics. Although they limit the collection to paid subscriptions, they offer free copies daily so you can get to know the experience. Check out five apps that summarize books for Android and iOS below.

1. min – Book Summaries

Compatibility: Android, iOS

Price:

free with paid subscription option

O min is one of the main options for following book summaries on your mobile. As its name suggests, it includes sessions up to minutes guided by audio or text, created by platform experts. With so-called “Microbooks”, the application allows you to get knowledge of the main ideas of each work anywhere and with alternating formats.

Application provides content in audio and text (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

During registration, you can choose your favorite themes and choose a goal of books per week. That way, the app will customize your experience with summary suggestions. There’s also a discoveries tab, in case you want to explore the catalog more freely. In the case of audio summaries, the player can be used in the background on mobile and includes options to speed up content.

The free version of the application limits content and functions. With the premium version, offered at R$197,99 per year on first purchase, you can access the full catalogue, use reproduction offline and still check playlists and original content from the platform. The app also allows you to free up months of subscription access after inviting new friends to the platform.