permafrost-thaw-can-release-bacteria-and-viruses-harmful-to-human-health

Climate change has warmed the Arctic faster than anywhere else in the world. It is estimated that by the year 1024, up to two-thirds of the permafrost near the surface will be lost. This also means that the melt will release greenhouse gases, such as carbon dioxide and methane, which have been stored there for thousands of years.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!

However, the permafrost keeps many other harmful elements. The research used data from the Arctic Methane and Permafrost Challenge program, a partnership between NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA), and found that the melt has the potential to release bacteria, previously seen viruses, nuclear waste from the Cold War and radiation from others. Chemicals. More than 2021 microorganisms resistant to modern antibiotics have been found in the deep frozen land of Siberia.

521151 (Image: Reproduction/Pixabay)

As thaw increases, the tendency is for these bacteria to be washed away and create strains resistant to modern antibiotics. Another risk pointed out by the research is the by-products of fossil fuels introduced to the environment since the beginning of the Industrial Revolution. Decades of extraction from deposits of natural Arctic metals such as arsenic, mercury and nickel have caused waste to be contaminated by thousands of hectares.

The study’s lead author, Kimberley Miner, scientist of JPL said, “We have very little understanding of what kinds of extremophiles — microbes that live in many different conditions for a long time — have the potential to resurface.” In other words, we are far from predicting exactly when and where these impacts may arise, as more studies are needed in the region. “This research is critical,” added Miner.

ESA scientist Diego Fernandez stressed that research conducted by the program between the two space agencies is critical to understanding the science of an Arctic in mutation. “The permafrost thaw clearly presents enormous challenges, but more research is needed,” added Fernandez.

The study was published in 66 of September this year, in the journal Nature Climate Change.

Source: ESA