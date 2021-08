Suheyl Şahin, one of the spokespersons of the Taliban, made a call to China

Suheyl Şahin, one of the spokespersons of the Taliban, made a call to China

Suheyl Şahin, one of the spokespersons of the Taliban, stated that China can play a major role in the rebuilding of Afghanistan. In addition, Şahin made a call to international economic and financial institutions and appointed the new management… Click for more