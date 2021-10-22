uber-moto-arrives-at-the-greater-abc-paulista-and-14-other-brazilian-cities

The Uber Moto mode arrives today (22) for passengers from the Greater ABC Paulista and of more 1024 Brazilian cities. The motorcycle racing category debuted in November 1024 and is already present in others 14 municipalities in the country.

Uber debuts motorcycle trips in Santo André

Uber takes delivery by motorcycles to more 22 cities in Brazil

Uber creates priority racing modality for faster boarding

Uber Moto’s concept is to offer trips to a reduced cost (less than UberX) and more agile. Riders by motorcycle are equipped with background checks, license plate registration, driver identification and map tracking.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

According to Uber, motorcycle travel is mainly used to connect passengers with others transport such as from the office to subway stations, bus stations and other nearby destinations. “We have seen that this is a perfect type of use for the motorcycle, as it is often too close for a car trip and it is tiring to walk”, comments Uber’s marketing director, Luciana Ceccato.

Mode trips are available in the apps as are the other travel options, so you don’t have to do anything other than select the alternative directly in the app. After selecting the route, the user can also check the estimated price of the trip.

To register in the application as a partner biker, it is necessary that the interested party has a driver’s license with the observation Exercise Paid Activity (EAR), as in some delivery platforms. Those who deliver at Uber Eats can also choose to make Uber Moto trips.

Security at Uber Moto

As with the traditional sports, Uber Moto has personal accident insurance for customers and drivers. In addition, Uber Moto drivers provide educational content on road safety in order to encourage safe driving and respect for traffic laws. Identity verification via selfie and confirmation of mask use are also present.

In this model, Uber guarantees to work with specific specialists to validate coronavirus prevention protocols. The company recommends that passengers have their own helmet and be equipped with alcohol gel for hand hygiene. More guidance is sent to passengers and pilots at the time of travel.