Kia Stonic goes on pre-sale in Brazil; see how much will the hybrid SUV cost
Kia has fulfilled its promise to bring news to Brazil and, this Friday (20), started the pre-sale of one of the new cars that will make its appearance in our market in November. Contrary to what many bet, however, it was not the SUV Niro that appeared first, but the Stonic. Considered a mini-SUV, the model is already on sale at South Korean brand dealerships and comes with the promise of fighting in the segment.
- Kia shows first images of the EV6, his new electric car
- Kia gives more details about the EV6, his new electric car
- Kia and Uber will give discounts to drivers who buy electric cars in Europe
Although the stipulated price is more higher than that of the main competitors, the Volkswagen Nivus and the recently launched Fiat Pulse, the Kia Stonic has a very interesting asset in its favor: it has a hybrid engine, combining a combustion engine with an electric one. Because of this, it can grab a market share made up of consumers increasingly focused on the sustainable side.
An important point about the launch is that it does not fit into the hybrid plug category -in. This means that energy recovery is not done in the external electrical network, but through deceleration and braking. According to the brand, the model offered by the Brazilian market will have under the hood the three-cylinder, 1.0 turbo GDI gasoline Kappa engine, combined with the MHEV hybrid system 48V.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! The mixture will generate potency of 118 Horses and torque 22, 5 kgf/m. The exchange will be automated, double clutch, with seven gears. It is worth remembering that, like Niro, Kia Stonic is also registered with Inmetro. According to the agency, the mini-SUV had an average consumption of , 3 km/l in the city and 16 .2 km/l on the road with gasoline, which earned him a B grade in the Programa Brasileiro de Etiquetabem (PBE). Regarding emissions, the score was the maximum: A. As we said, the price of the Kia Stonic is higher than the competitors, precisely because its engine is hybrid. The South Korean brand announced the launch in pre-sale for R$ 149.900, in a single version. The idea is to fit Stonic below Sportage, which is sold on the market for as little as R$ 149 thousand. The rivals, in the brand’s view, are the VW Nivus, which has a maximum price of R$ 48.149, and the Fiat Pulse, which costs between R$ 118.650 and R$ 79.900. Other specifications and images disclosed by Kia show that Stonic really has the potential to fall in the Brazilian consumer’s taste. The optical assembly combines headlights, daytime running lights and LED flashlights, with a distinctive visual identity of the brand. The 16 inch wheels are light alloy and the carrier suitcases holds 174 liters. Inside, there are chrome details and in glossy black. The 4.2-inch instrument panel has a TFT display, while the 8-inch multimedia center has a touch-sensitive screen and is compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The whimsy in the details is not for nothing, as the president of Kia Brasil, José Luiz Gandini, made clear, when summarizing the company’s intention with Stonic and the next releases. “Stone will be the first compact hybrid SUV in the Brazilian market. And it is one of the Kia models heading towards the global market leadership of hybrid and electric vehicles”, he projected. Source: Motor1, Vrum Did you like this article? Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
Price and finishing
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
The mixture will generate potency of 118 Horses and torque 22, 5 kgf/m. The exchange will be automated, double clutch, with seven gears. It is worth remembering that, like Niro, Kia Stonic is also registered with Inmetro. According to the agency, the mini-SUV had an average consumption of , 3 km/l in the city and 16 .2 km/l on the road with gasoline, which earned him a B grade in the Programa Brasileiro de Etiquetabem (PBE). Regarding emissions, the score was the maximum: A.
As we said, the price of the Kia Stonic is higher than the competitors, precisely because its engine is hybrid. The South Korean brand announced the launch in pre-sale for R$ 149.900, in a single version. The idea is to fit Stonic below Sportage, which is sold on the market for as little as R$ 149 thousand. The rivals, in the brand’s view, are the VW Nivus, which has a maximum price of R$ 48.149, and the Fiat Pulse, which costs between R$ 118.650 and R$ 79.900.
Other specifications and images disclosed by Kia show that Stonic really has the potential to fall in the Brazilian consumer’s taste. The optical assembly combines headlights, daytime running lights and LED flashlights, with a distinctive visual identity of the brand. The 16 inch wheels are light alloy and the carrier suitcases holds 174 liters.
Inside, there are chrome details and in glossy black. The 4.2-inch instrument panel has a TFT display, while the 8-inch multimedia center has a touch-sensitive screen and is compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
The whimsy in the details is not for nothing, as the president of Kia Brasil, José Luiz Gandini, made clear, when summarizing the company’s intention with Stonic and the next releases. “Stone will be the first compact hybrid SUV in the Brazilian market. And it is one of the Kia models heading towards the global market leadership of hybrid and electric vehicles”, he projected.
Source: Motor1, Vrum
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
520800