kia-stonic-goes-on-pre-sale-in-brazil;-see-how-much-will-the-hybrid-suv-cost

Kia has fulfilled its promise to bring news to Brazil and, this Friday (20), started the pre-sale of one of the new cars that will make its appearance in our market in November. Contrary to what many bet, however, it was not the SUV Niro that appeared first, but the Stonic. Considered a mini-SUV, the model is already on sale at South Korean brand dealerships and comes with the promise of fighting in the segment.

Although the stipulated price is more higher than that of the main competitors, the Volkswagen Nivus and the recently launched Fiat Pulse, the Kia Stonic has a very interesting asset in its favor: it has a hybrid engine, combining a combustion engine with an electric one. Because of this, it can grab a market share made up of consumers increasingly focused on the sustainable side.

An important point about the launch is that it does not fit into the hybrid plug category -in. This means that energy recovery is not done in the external electrical network, but through deceleration and braking. According to the brand, the model offered by the Brazilian market will have under the hood the three-cylinder, 1.0 turbo GDI gasoline Kappa engine, combined with the MHEV hybrid system 48V.