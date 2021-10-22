horizon-chase-turbo:-senna-it's-always-nostalgia-and-emotion-at-your-fingertips

There was a time when waking up early on Sunday was a reason for joy and that the approaching end of the weekend was accompanied by the Theme of Victory. From the screens of the global broadcaster and from the screams of Galvão Bueno, the little ones went directly to the Mega Drive, trying to repeat their exploits in Super Monaco GP 2. Horizon Chase Turbo , now, wants to bring it back.

The game succeeded, but in reality, it’s actually doing it all over again. In its original release, the great reference was Top Gear, even with the presence of the original composer of the classic, Barry Leitch. All this returns alongside the famous moments in Ayrton Senna’s career, new approaches to transforming the game and, above all, a lot of speed and control.

There are two additional campaigns in Horizon Chase Turbo: Senna Always. In the first one, we follow a series of tests that refer to the Brazilian’s great moments on the tracks, with official photos and information about his achievements that appear right after the player has made his own. Additional objectives bring even more challenge to the already far-fetched task of getting first place and further embrace the arcade elements of the title.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Sign up now: Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is a bundle that includes Live Gold , library with more than 05 Xbox and PC games, plus exclusive discounts! The second option is a more conventional tournament mode, in which tracks from the expansion are set up in a season at random. . The player can choose any team, among the Formula 1 classics with creative names, and compete for first place. With each championship, the difficulty increases and, while the additional objectives don’t appear here, it’s not as if the challenge was missing either. Between the stages with specific characteristics or the reproduction of a shorter season of Formula 1, there is content that could be individual, such as the affection and quality involved. Driving in the rain of Monaco or facing the classic climb after Eau Rouge, on the Belgium circuit, make this update an explosion of emotions, both for those who follow the sport to this day and for Senna fanatics. We’re talking about classic moments in the Brazilian pilot’s career, his favorite tracks and also bigwigs in his own category, here transposed into a new format, with curves and elements adapted to the arcade feel of Horizon Chase Turbo. Horizon Chase Turbo: Senna Always unites Top Gear and Super Monaco GP 2 in a fantastic way, while paying homage to the Brazilian pilot in his favorite moments and tracks (Image: Screenshot/Felipe Demartini/Canaltech)

There is, for example, a greater emphasis on fuel management, with car tweaks being able to be chosen before the race according to the layout of the circuit and the style of each. player. With that, decisions made on the track also gain additional importance — short races don’t bring many of the complexities of longer competition, and that’s not even the focus, but choosing between taking additional nitro or adding gasoline to the vehicle can be the difference between a good placement or an abandonment.

Such elements are always on the approach of the finishing lines and usually lead the user to routes that are not necessarily ideal, referring to stops in the boxing of the real races. It’s not like we wasted time doing this, but during the fight for position, filling the tank or not represents an important decision that can, for example, guarantee an overtaking now and a dry crash a few corners ahead.

Players will always be thinking and attentive at all times, whether it’s the positioning of opponents who will always try to close the path for an overtaking or the curves made at high speed. There’s also a greater level of control involved, particularly in the use of the throttle, as sinking your finger into the trigger has become an even riskier option in Senna Forever, due to the speed of the cars and to the most sinuous and closed curves.