Horizon Chase Turbo: Senna It's always nostalgia and emotion at your fingertips
There was a time when waking up early on Sunday was a reason for joy and that the approaching end of the weekend was accompanied by the Theme of Victory. From the screens of the global broadcaster and from the screams of Galvão Bueno, the little ones went directly to the Mega Drive, trying to repeat their exploits in Super Monaco GP 2. Horizon Chase Turbo , now, wants to bring it back.
The game succeeded, but in reality, it’s actually doing it all over again. In its original release, the great reference was Top Gear, even with the presence of the original composer of the classic, Barry Leitch. All this returns alongside the famous moments in Ayrton Senna’s career, new approaches to transforming the game and, above all, a lot of speed and control.
There are two additional campaigns in Horizon Chase Turbo: Senna Always. In the first one, we follow a series of tests that refer to the Brazilian’s great moments on the tracks, with official photos and information about his achievements that appear right after the player has made his own. Additional objectives bring even more challenge to the already far-fetched task of getting first place and further embrace the arcade elements of the title.
There is, for example, a greater emphasis on fuel management, with car tweaks being able to be chosen before the race according to the layout of the circuit and the style of each. player. With that, decisions made on the track also gain additional importance — short races don’t bring many of the complexities of longer competition, and that’s not even the focus, but choosing between taking additional nitro or adding gasoline to the vehicle can be the difference between a good placement or an abandonment.
Such elements are always on the approach of the finishing lines and usually lead the user to routes that are not necessarily ideal, referring to stops in the boxing of the real races. It’s not like we wasted time doing this, but during the fight for position, filling the tank or not represents an important decision that can, for example, guarantee an overtaking now and a dry crash a few corners ahead.
Players will always be thinking and attentive at all times, whether it’s the positioning of opponents who will always try to close the path for an overtaking or the curves made at high speed. There’s also a greater level of control involved, particularly in the use of the throttle, as sinking your finger into the trigger has become an even riskier option in Senna Forever, due to the speed of the cars and to the most sinuous and closed curves.
It is from Brazil
Classic and current Formula 1 circuits gain arcade look in Horizon Chase Turbo: Senna Always, but no loss in challenge level (Image: Screenshot/Felipe Demartini/ Canaltech)
You can feel the care of Brazilian producer Aquiris Game Studio in every corner. As well as the format of the circuits themselves, the landscapes also reflect the view of the pilots during the races, while the teams, although unofficial, don’t do such a big job of hiding who they should represent. They also have rather characteristic names, as well as attributes that reflect their historical position.
This is even the watchword to define the entire content and, to be sure, , also the journey of Horizon Chase from its mobile launch to the present day. We have in our hands one of the most fun and charming racing games in recent years, now renewed and even more interesting, with an improved level of challenge and new options that will show newcomers the reason for so much acclaim and, veterans, another proof of everything that is being said here.
Horizon Chase Turbo’s central campaign: Senna Always reproduces great moments in the pilot’s career and invites the player to perform their own feats on the virtual tracks (Image: Screenshot/Felipe Demartini /Canaltech)
Above all that, the expansion Senna Forever and the game itself base bring sensations that are difficult to describe in words, but that will be deeply experienced by those who have already passed the three decades of existence. To speed lovers, 100 it’s the year that Codemasters’ F1 allowed to have the idol as a team partner; now, it’s time to take the wheel like Senna himself and feel, albeit in a playful way, the speed and competition that were part of his daily life.
Horizon Chase Turbo: Senna Always is available for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. At Canaltech, the game was tested on the Xbox Series X, in a digital copy kindly provided by Aquiris.
