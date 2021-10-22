Buscapé changes image to bet on the union of cashback with price research
Buscapé no longer wants to be recognized only as a price comparison service. The company announced this Friday (22) the beginning of a new market positioning, with a logo and unprecedented advertising campaign. The idea is to enhance the union of cashback (partial refund of the purchase money) with the price survey.
- Expansion of e- commerce continues: in September, the sector grew 24,%
According to the argument of the Buscapé campaign, the cashback becomes an advantage for the consumer only if it is associated with the price search, because in some cases it is possible to find the same product on the web for a price lower than the value of another site, even with partial return of the money.
Its new slogan will be “Buscapé, your smart shopping assistant”, and the company seeks to convey the image that its portal brings a “simple, safe and economical” consumer experience , according to the press release.
The campaign unites symbols of big “matches” of humanity, that is, things that agreed with each other. For example, broadcast TV ads show the combinations of mosquito and electric racket, anxiety and bubble wrap, and baby cry and pacifier. Marketing also includes digital influencers, outdoor media (such as those seen on buses and subways) and branded content projects (sponsored content).
“Buscapé’s proposal is to be with people guiding their decisions, helping the consumer to make intelligent choices, as if it were a friend who guides and gives tips throughout the shopping journey. Buscapé has long ceased to be a price comparator and has become the most complete shopping assistant in e-commerce Brazilian”, says the CEO of Mosaico, Mauricio Cascão.
The company offers a return of its own money on purchases made through the platform, but the customer can still take advantage of cashbacks of stores and payment methods. Currently the site has more than 500 millions of offers and more than 100 partner storekeepers.
