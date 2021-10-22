Google Docs will allow you to insert almost anything in a text using at sign
Google has introduced several improvements to make its suite of Workspace productivity apps even better. In May, Google Docs added a feature called smart chips, which allows users to quickly link files, dates, templates, and people in a document by simply tagging it. with at sign (@). This is a powerful initiative that transports the language of social networks to the workspace and makes editing documents much faster.
