google-docs-will-allow-you-to-insert-almost-anything-in-a-text-using-at-sign

Now, the company has made these “chips” ” even smarter by making use of @ as a universal insert menu command. In practice, Google claims to be able to insert anything, from tables and images to different elements, formats and varied content in documents — all quickly, integrated with other apps and without even having to switch the window.

(Image: Reproduction/Google)

In the old version, to insert a Google Drive file, for example, you would have to go to it, copy the share link and paste it in place, but now just put the @ in the field. text and all recommended content types will be displayed as an option for insertion. If you don’t find it in the suggestions, it will be possible to search for the desired file by the Docs itself, which will create a link directly in your document.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?

Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!

This news is also valid for people, events and basically any other related resource on Google. In the case of tagging a person, Docs will ask if you are, in fact, sharing this document with them before granting access, which gives an extra layer of security.

Spaces before the paragraph

For now, the new menu only works on Google Docs and will be rolled out gradually to all Workspace users, even on the free plan. Anyone who is a beta tester has already started to have access to the feature since the day 18, but the others should only start receiving it, effectively from November 1st.

In addition, the text editor will also gain the ability to add a page break before paragraphs thanks to an option added to the menu. Click on Format > Spacing between lines and paragraphs > Add space before paragraph to be faced with the feature that lets you start the paragraph on the new page.

This feature will now be applied automatically when importing a Word document or exporting it to other editing software. The developers are expected to deliver this addition to everyone by mid-November.

Source: Google