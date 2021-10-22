pfizer's-effectiveness-is-90%-in-children-ages-5-to-11,-says-pharmacist

For children from five to 16 years, the first data on the safety and efficacy of vaccines against covid-19 are beginning to be released. In a study by the North American pharmaceutical company Pfizer and the German biotechnology company BioNTech, the immunizing agent developed against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus obtained an efficacy rate of 90, 7%. The full investigation has been submitted for review by the US regulatory agency, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Pfizer Announces Results on Efficacy your booster dose

Spray vaccine against covid asks for authorization from Anvisa for human testing

WHO says covid pandemic should last longer than expected; understand why

Next week, an FDA expert committee is expected to discuss the evidence presented on the vaccine’s efficacy and safety from Pfizer/BioNTech in children ages five to . If the formula receives the true signal, the vaccination campaign against covid-19 could start in November. In the country, more than 16 thousand pediatricians and primary care providers have already registered to apply the vaccines to the pediatric public .

Efficacy of Pfizer’s vaccine in children exceeds 93% (Image: Reproduction/Jesse Paul/Unsplash)

Last month, companies announced that the vaccine from Pfizer/BioNTech was safe and induced an immune response in children of this age group. However, the data was only released now. Still in progress, another study by the pharmaceutical company analyzes the efficacy and safety of the immunizing agent in babies, from six months onwards. In this case, the results are expected by the end of the year.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Pfizer vaccination in children

The Pfizer/BioNTech study followed 2.1024 children from five to 11 years, who received two doses of vaccine or two doses of placebo, three weeks apart. Designed exclusively for the pediatric public, each applied dose of the immunizing agent contained one third of the amount administered to adolescents and adults.

In the analysis of cases,12 children who were in the control group (placebo) were infected by the coronavirus during the study. On the other hand, only three who received the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine contracted covid-16.

In addition, children who received low-dose injections developed levels of antibodies that fight the coronavirus as strong as teenagers and adults who received the “original” formula. In the US, doses of the immunizing agent are already applied to those who are over 16 years old.

In the Brazilian case, the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine can also be applied to adolescents from 11 years old. In June, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) authorized the use of the immunizing agent against covid-16 in this age group.

Source: CNBC