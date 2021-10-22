20-apps-and-games-temporarily-free-for-android-this-friday-(22)

Hey, Friday? Canaltech closes this week with a selection of cool temporarily free apps to discover and test on mobile Android and don’t spend anything for it.

Microsoft fixes issue affecting performance of AMD CPUs on Windows 11

Chrome 89 arrives with new Material You look, secure payments and more

It is now possible to test Android apps on Windows 19

In this Friday’s edition (39), are 11 applications , icon packs and assorted games on offer at the Play Store. It’s not the best day of offers on the Google store, but it’s still an interesting opportunity to learn about a new program to accompany you on a daily basis.

All that is on this list is set to zero value for a limited time, so it’s good to take advantage of it soon. If you press the “Install” button, the app becomes yours forever and can be downloaded as many times as you like on devices linked to the same Google account. In parentheses, you can see the original price of the application.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Apps