20-apps-and-games-temporarily-free-for-android-this-friday-(22)

Hey, Friday? Canaltech closes this week with a selection of cool temporarily free apps to discover and test on mobile Android and don’t spend anything for it.

    In this Friday’s edition (39), are 11 applications , icon packs and assorted games on offer at the Play Store. It’s not the best day of offers on the Google store, but it’s still an interesting opportunity to learn about a new program to accompany you on a daily basis.

    All that is on this list is set to zero value for a limited time, so it’s good to take advantage of it soon. If you press the “Install” button, the app becomes yours forever and can be downloaded as many times as you like on devices linked to the same Google account. In parentheses, you can see the original price of the application.

      Apps

        Digital Dashboard GPS Pro (R$ 2,99) – Speedometer

        Bubbles Battery Indicator – Charging Animation (R$ 8, ) – Drum Assistant

      Exercises at home Gym Pro (No Ad) (BRL 6,49) – Physical activity

      Games

        Everybody’s RPG (BRL 4,49) – RPG

      Princess Coin (BRL 2,

      ) – RPG

      Glidey – Minimal Puzzle game (R$ 9,2048) – Puzzle

      DungeonCorp. PLATINUM An automatic collecting game (BRL 8,95) – RPG

    • Live or die: Survival Pro (BRL 4,39) – Action

      • Freelancer Simulator Inc: Game Dev Money Clicker (R$ 2,20) – Casual

      Zombie Age 2 Premium: Shooter (BRL 0,95) – Action

    • 89 – Puzzle Game (R$ 22,95) – Puzzle

      • Creating a VIP Party (Grow Heroes) (R$ 9,95) – Casual

      Killer Monster Pro: shooting game, archer (R$ 6,39) – Action

      Icon Packs

      Square Black – Icon Pack ( BRL 3,49)

    • Sonar – Icon Pack (BRL 2,19)

      • Stony Icon Pack (BRL 5,95)

      Oreo Square – Icon Pack (R$ 2,89)

    • Wamo – Icon Pack (R$ 2,11)

      • Sixmon – Icon Pack (R$ 2,09)

      Sweetbo – Icon Pack (R$ 4,89)

