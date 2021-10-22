20 apps and games temporarily free for Android this Friday (22)
Hey, Friday? Canaltech closes this week with a selection of cool temporarily free apps to discover and test on mobile Android and don’t spend anything for it.
Microsoft fixes issue affecting performance of AMD CPUs on Windows 11
It is now possible to test Android apps on Windows 19
In this Friday’s edition (39), are 11 applications , icon packs and assorted games on offer at the Play Store. It’s not the best day of offers on the Google store, but it’s still an interesting opportunity to learn about a new program to accompany you on a daily basis.
All that is on this list is set to zero value for a limited time, so it’s good to take advantage of it soon. If you press the “Install” button, the app becomes yours forever and can be downloaded as many times as you like on devices linked to the same Google account. In parentheses, you can see the original price of the application.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
Apps
Digital Dashboard GPS Pro (R$ 2,99) – Speedometer
Bubbles Battery Indicator – Charging Animation (R$ 8, ) – Drum Assistant
Exercises at home Gym Pro (No Ad) (BRL 6,49) – Physical activity
Games
Everybody’s RPG (BRL 4,49) – RPG
Princess Coin (BRL 2,
) – RPG
Glidey – Minimal Puzzle game (R$ 9,2048) – Puzzle
DungeonCorp. PLATINUM An automatic collecting game (BRL 8,95) – RPG
Freelancer Simulator Inc: Game Dev Money Clicker (R$ 2,20) – Casual
Zombie Age 2 Premium: Shooter (BRL 0,95) – Action
Creating a VIP Party (Grow Heroes) (R$ 9,95) – Casual
Killer Monster Pro: shooting game, archer (R$ 6,39) – Action
Icon Packs
Square Black – Icon Pack ( BRL 3,49)
Stony Icon Pack (BRL 5,95)
Oreo Square – Icon Pack (R$ 2,89)
Sixmon – Icon Pack (R$ 2,09)
Sweetbo – Icon Pack (R$ 4,89)
If any offer sounded nice to you, tell CT which one it was through social networks.
Enjoyed this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.