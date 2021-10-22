Reverse Engineering Shows Everything Tesla Cars “Hide”
Tesla’s cars store thousands of vehicle and driver information, and this is nothing new for anyone. However, what researchers from the Netherlands Forensic Institute (NFI), the Forensic Institute of the Netherlands, have discovered goes far beyond what billionaire Elon Musk’s automaker is known to openly disclose.
Francis Hoogendijk, master of science working in the Department of Digital Technology and Biometrics at Netherlands Forensics Institute, led a team that reverse-engineered data from a Tesla vehicle that was involved in an accident, even with the autopilot engaged. And he made impressive revelations.
According to the expert, among the data that is stored and not disclosed by Tesla, speed, accelerator pedal position, steering wheel angle and brake use stand out. Some of this data can be stored for up to a year, according to the institute. “This data contains a wealth of information for forensic investigators and traffic accident analysts who can help with a criminal investigation after a fatal traffic accident or an accident with injuries”, he commented, justifying his initiative.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! “Invasion” complete
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
“Invasion” complete
In addition to having hacked into a car’s system As a self-employed person involved in an accident, the researchers also had access to the “secret data” of the Model S, 3, X and Y: “We thoroughly analyzed the functioning of the registry system, among other things, by taking a close look at the software. To properly estimate what data can be claimed, it is essential to know what data a car stores, from what source, how often they do it and also how exactly this data corresponds to reality.”
According to Hoogendijk, NFI also tested the accuracy of storing the data in the logs and was impressed with what they found. “We ran NFI tests on 2019 and 2020 with a Tesla Model S, so that we could record the accuracy of the recorded measurements. Vehicle speed measurements in the log files proved to be very accurate. Deviations were less than approximately 1 kilometer per hour.”
- Is it possible to hack and take control of an autonomous car?
The Verge report claimed to have sought Tesla to hear the company’s version of the matter, but got no response. The manufacturer used to have an outstanding press office just to meet this type of demand, but the sector was disabled two years ago. An active Twitter user, a social network in which he interacts with his followers, Musk hasn’t commented on the matter either.
Source: The Verge, NFI, Research Gate
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
518075