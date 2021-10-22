reverse-engineering-shows-everything-tesla-cars-“hide”

Tesla’s cars store thousands of vehicle and driver information, and this is nothing new for anyone. However, what researchers from the Netherlands Forensic Institute (NFI), the Forensic Institute of the Netherlands, have discovered goes far beyond what billionaire Elon Musk’s automaker is known to openly disclose.

Francis Hoogendijk, master of science working in the Department of Digital Technology and Biometrics at Netherlands Forensics Institute, led a team that reverse-engineered data from a Tesla vehicle that was involved in an accident, even with the autopilot engaged. And he made impressive revelations.

According to the expert, among the data that is stored and not disclosed by Tesla, speed, accelerator pedal position, steering wheel angle and brake use stand out. Some of this data can be stored for up to a year, according to the institute. “This data contains a wealth of information for forensic investigators and traffic accident analysts who can help with a criminal investigation after a fatal traffic accident or an accident with injuries”, he commented, justifying his initiative.