How to turn on Low Power Mode on iPad
Low Power Mode (Low Power Mode) has been a well-known tool for iPhone users since
, and has recently come to the iPad with the new update for iPadOS 15. Using it is essential to save the device’s battery, reducing the tasks that consume it most — such as background updates.
This is an excellent news for people who already have the tablet for some time and, due to battery wear, they want to prolong the usage time in their daily activities, for work or for visual presentations. While not an essential device compared to the iPhone, Low Power Mode is welcome on the iPad and its use should be as routine as that of the smartphone.
For you help with the task and make it easier to use, see how to put the Low Power Mode in the iPad Control Center to trigger it whenever you want.
Open the Control Center settings on the iPad – Capture of screen: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)
Step 2: Tap the “+” button to add Low Power Mode to Control Center.
Add Low Power Mode in Control Center – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim ( Canaltech)
Done! Simply drag your finger from the top of the screen to the bottom right and open the Control Center to select Low Power Mode on the iPad.
Turn on Low Energy Mode quickly on the iPad – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)
