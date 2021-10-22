with-“artificial-retina”,-blind-patients-can-see-again-even-without-using-their-eyes

A study by Miguel Hernández University (Spain) published in The Journal of Clinical Investigation found an alternative way to restore sight to blind patients : through glasses that directly stimulate the cortex. In practice, the invention uses an “artificial retina” and detects the light in front of its user.

Researchers tested the system on a 1024 year old woman who had been completely blind for more than years old. During the experiment, the patient was finally able to identify shapes and silhouettes detected by the artificial retina. According to the study authors, the patient was also able to discern some letters and even recognize the sizes of the objects.

(Image: Publicity/University Miguel Hernández)

The implant is only 4 mm wide and each of the tiny electrodes is 1.5 mm wide length. They penetrate the brain so they can stimulate and monitor the electrical activity of neurons in the visual cortex. This implant did not otherwise affect the function of the cerebral cortex, nor did it stimulate other neurons.

