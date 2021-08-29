bhavinaben patel final match: watch video bhavinaben patel creates history in tokyo, becomes 2nd indian women to wins medal in paralympics

Highlights

Bhavina had also lost to Ying in the first match of the group round Zhou Ying defeated Bhavina Patel 3-0 in the final Bhavinaben Patel opened the medal account in Tokyo OlympicsNew Delhi

Indian female para-athlete Bhavinaben Patel won the country’s first medal at the Tokyo Paralympics on Sunday, on the occasion of National Sports Day. 34-year-old Bhavina, who entered the Paralympics for the first time, won hearts with her game.

Bhavina lost 0-3 to world number one Zhou Ying of China in the women’s singles final of the Table Tennis Class 4 event. She managed to win the historic silver medal.

Bhavina went down to two-time gold medalist Zhou 7-11, 5-11, 6-11 in 19 minutes. She, however, managed to get India its first medal of the ongoing Paralympic Games. Bhavinaben is only the second Indian female athlete to win a medal at the Paralympic Games.

Deepa Malik, the current President of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), became the first Indian woman player to win a medal at the Paralympic Games five years ago with a silver medal in shot put at the Rio Paralympics.

Bhavinaben, who plays in a wheelchair, had also lost to Zhou in her first group match earlier this week. Bhavinaben said after winning the medal, ‘I dedicate this medal to those who supported me, PCI (Paralympic Committee of India), SAI, TOPS, Blind People Association and all my friends and family. This medal is also dedicated to my coach who always supported me and trained me hard so that I could reach this place. Special thanks also to my physio, dietician and sports psychologist.

Bhavinaben struggled against Zhou, who won five Paralympics medals, including gold medals in Beijing and London, and spent most of the time trying to make a comeback. Zhou, a six-time World Championships medalist, did not give any chance to world number 12 Bhavinaben. Bhavina is the first athlete from India to win a medal in the Table Tennis Class 4 event at the Paralympics.