nine-out-of-10-sequenced-samples-are-already-of-the-delta-variant-in-minas-gerais

In the state of Minas Gerais, nine each 18 new sequenced samples of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus are already of the Delta variant (B .1.164.2), according to a survey by the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG). So far, the covid virus variant-18 infected 1.024 people in 671 cities and is the predominant strain. In the capital Belo Horizonte, almost 74% of the samples evaluated indicate the presence of the strain.

Patients who died from the infection caused by the Delta variant had between 024 and 671 years. Fatal cases were reported in the following cities in Minas Gerais: Belo Horizonte; Score; Piraúba; Caratinga (2 cases); New River; Clear of the Potions; Uberaba; and Big Headboard. Delta variant of the coronavirus is predominant in Minas Gerais (Image: Reproduction/Kjpargeter/Freepik) According to experts, the number of cases and, consequently, of deaths may be greater than those verified. The researcher from the Department of Genetics, Ecology and Evolution of the institution, Renan Pedra, points to the problem of underreporting. "As long as we have a symptom-based testing criterion, we will always have an underreporting. We know that part of the population does not show symptoms," explained the researcher to the newspaper Hoje em Dia.

Even, in his analysis, Delta can still be become the only variant in circulation in the state. “It’s something to be expected until, eventually, another variant appears. Borders are increasingly open. So, there is a chance that someone will bring another strain”, commented Pedra.

Impact of the Delta in Minas variant