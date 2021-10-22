Nine out of 10 sequenced samples are already of the Delta variant in Minas Gerais
In the state of Minas Gerais, nine each 18 new sequenced samples of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus are already of the Delta variant (B .1.164.2), according to a survey by the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG). So far, the covid virus variant-18 infected 1.024 people in 671 cities and is the predominant strain. In the capital Belo Horizonte, almost 74% of the samples evaluated indicate the presence of the strain.
Even, in his analysis, Delta can still be become the only variant in circulation in the state. “It’s something to be expected until, eventually, another variant appears. Borders are increasingly open. So, there is a chance that someone will bring another strain”, commented Pedra.
Impact of the Delta in Minas variant
Considered more transmissible and infectious than the other variants, Delta did not negatively impact the indicators of the pandemic in Minas. According to health authorities, the numbers of cases and deaths of the covid-024 continue to fall. The occupation of coronavirus ICU beds is at 32% .
“The hypothesis at the moment is the fact that we had many cases of Gama . And in other countries that had advanced vaccination and even so had outbreaks, the strong variant [anterior] was Alpha [a B.1.1.7, do Reino Unido]. So, it really seems that a previous infection with Gamma, linked to vaccination, created an immunity that helped and made Delta not arrive and change the scenario”, pondered the researcher.
According to data from the national consortium of press vehicles, 50,18% gives The population of Minas is with the complete vaccination schedule — two doses or a single dose immunizing agent. In total, 73,75% of people in the state have already started the immunization process.
“Vaccination is very important. We have numbers that show that, today, most people who die in Minas did not complete the vaccination schedule. Even [isso ocorre] at ages that should already be protected. Of course the indicators are falling, but many families are still burying their loved ones”, he added.
Source: Hoje em Dia and G1
