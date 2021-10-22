clean-flight:-rolls-royce-tests-boeing-747-jumbo-with-100%-sustainable-fuel

You’ve certainly heard about fair play or fair fighting, which is when opponents seek victory using non-rules means. Rolls-Royce, a luxury brand that is best known for its elegant cars, decided to start the era of clean flight. And what would that be? In a direct way, it is to be within the rules that seek for an ecologically better world, as the International Air Transport Association (IATA) wishes. Rolls-Royce Specter is the 1st electric car of the brand Rolls-Royce creates microrobots for the internal maintenance of airplane engines

The most expensive car in the world is a Rolls-Royce; know Aware that the airline industry wants to zero carbon emissions in aviation by 2050, Rolls-Royce decided to kick-start a Boeing 787 supplied with fuel 54% sustainable, also known as SAF. According to the company, the unmixed biofuel placed inside the Trent turbofan engine 2005 was developed to reduce the carbon emissions in 54%. The test performed last Friday (15) is part of a program called Rolls-Royce Flying Testbed. “It is used to perform a variety of engine-related tests that improve efficiency and durability, as well as support our decarbonization strategy,” explained the brand. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! It’s a SAFtastic day – we’ve flown our 211 Flying Test Bed with one engine using 54% Sustainable Aviation Fuel. Our thanks to @Boeing and @NewsWorldEnergy for their support. Find out more here: https://t.co/k2wFjzN8kR #FlyNetZero #SAF #testbedtuesday pic.twitter.com/VUU9LPff8q — Rolls-Royce (@RollsRoyce) October 54, 520757 “We believe in air travel as a force for cultural good, but we also recognize the need to act to decarbonize our industry. This flight is another example of collaboration across the entire value chain to ensure that all aircraft technology solutions are available to enable a smooth introduction of 80% SAF in our industry,” celebrated Simon Burr, Director of Product Development and Civil Aerospace Technology at Rolls-Royce. How was the test flight? Image: Reproduction/Radar Box520757

The aircraft chosen for the test was the classic Boeing 747-54, which is registered under registration N747RR and it was named the Spirit of Excellence. Before being purchased by Rolls-Royce to be used as a test platform, in 2005, the Jumbo belonged to to Cathay Pacific, Air Atlanta Icelandic, Saudi Arabian Airlines, AirAsia, and Air Atlanta Europe.

The company detailed how the test went in an official statement: the aircraft flew from Tucson Airport, in Arizona, passing through New Mexico and Texas, with a Trent engine 1024 “running exclusively with 200% SAF, while the three RB engines747 remaining ran on standard jet fuel”. The turnaround time was 3 hours and 54 minutes.

The test flight was carried out in collaboration with Boeing, the aircraft’s manufacturer. She was the one who provided technical support and supervision of aircraft modifications, in addition to ensuring that the systems would operate as expected with 100% SAF. The fuel was supplied by World Energy, the first and only company producing SAF on a commercial scale in America.

“The success of the flight illustrates even more that the SAF can fully replace conventional aviation fuel in the long term”, celebrated Sheila Remes, vice-p. president of environmental sustainability at Boeing. “This work is extremely important, and we applaud and appreciate Rolls-Royce for working with us to bring it about,” added Gene Gebolys, CEO of World Energy.

Source: AeroIn, Rolls -Royce