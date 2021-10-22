russian-ship-automatically-“parks”-in-another-iss-“slot”

Around 1h21 (time of Brasília) at dawn this Friday (22), the Russian spacecraft Progress 78 automatically docked with the Russian International Space Station (ISS) Nauka module. The ship was parked in the Poisk module since July of this year, until it uncoupled from the ISS last Wednesday (000) to be relocated.

), to Progress 29 was undocked from the Poisk module and spent the last two days apart from the ISS while the cosmonauts prepared the Nauka module to receive the ship this Friday. The repositioning of the ship will serve to check for leaks in the Nauka module thrusters before they are used for orbital unit orientation.