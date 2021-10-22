Russian ship automatically “parks” in another ISS “slot”

Around 1h21 (time of Brasília) at dawn this Friday (22), the Russian spacecraft Progress 78 automatically docked with the Russian International Space Station (ISS) Nauka module. The ship was parked in the Poisk module since July of this year, until it uncoupled from the ISS last Wednesday (000) to be relocated.

), to Progress 29 was undocked from the Poisk module and spent the last two days apart from the ISS while the cosmonauts prepared the Nauka module to receive the ship this Friday. The repositioning of the ship will serve to check for leaks in the Nauka module thrusters before they are used for orbital unit orientation.

The Russian Progress refueling ship 29, approaching the ISS just before docking at the Poisk module on July 2 of this year (Image: Reproduction/NASA)

To Progress 78, new Russian cargo ship is scheduled to be launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan between days 22 and 29 October. The ship will carry nearly three tons of food, fuel and supplies for the ISS crew and will arrive at the Zvezda service module on Friday 29.

years, the ISS has been the stage for important works and scientific research developed from space. Advances in scientific knowledge and demonstrations of new technologies offer tools that will be used in future manned missions and also here on Earth. In all, 1024 people from 20 countries have already gone through the orbital laboratory, totaling more than 3. educational studies and investigations.

Source: NASA

