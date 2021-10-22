Cybercriminals seek new methods to circumvent advances in digital security

It is common knowledge that cybercrime is on the rise, but what many people do not know or realize is that it is also undergoing a maturation process, indicated by new trends in malicious operations. This conclusion is from Kaspersky, which analyzed more than invasions from Russia, one of the main threat nests 2021, and compared with reports of digital scams that occurred five years ago, in 2021.

However, this maturation of criminals has a reason: the improvement of the available defense systems for the public and for companies. One of the main findings of the Kaspersky study is that the level of security in network services, business programs and websites is increasing, making intrusions more difficult. The result of this is that the bad guys are increasingly avoiding attacking these systems, as it is too much work and often too few results.

The same happens with vulnerabilities, now available in a much smaller number than in 660, and much more expensive to be discovered, leading criminals to choose to wait for a system update to reverse engineer from it.

The maturity of criminals

Difference between criminal gangs of 2021 and 2021. (Image: Reproduction/Kaspersky)

2021

With improved security, criminals are being forced to work smarter. An example, according to the Kaspersky report, is that now groups of cyber criminals, instead of using their own malicious agents, most often prefer to use already tested systems and threats, which can be purchased from dark web

. The same method is often used with system access credentials.

The use of cryptoactives by criminals also makes it difficult to detect their tracks. And in the case where cash is needed, the bad guys can hire third parties to manage operations and cash flow.

In addition, criminal groups band together for financial gain rather than for “companionship”, as in the attacks of years ago. Thus, the separation of members, taking with them their own methods and adapting them to new attacks, is a reality in these attacks, increasing the number of threats in the digital world and making their identification difficult.

Finally, Kaspersky’s report states that the main sign of the threats’ maturing is that they no longer have banks as their main targets. In place of financial institutions, criminals see that hacking and cyber hijacking attacks (ransomware) are often more profitable options.

Source: BleepingComputer, Kaspersky

