apple-confirms-16-inch-macbook-pro-will-have-power-boost-mode

After being found in lines of code earlier, the High Power Mode for the MacBook Pro was confirmed by Apple in response to the MacRumors portal. However, it should be exclusive to inch models that bring the M1 Max chip, that is, only the most expensive notebooks in the line.

Among the new chips presented by Apple, only M1 Max will support high power mode (Image: Disclosure/Apple)

It is quite likely that the limitation is related to the larger dimensions of the products, which will allow better management of the heat generated by notebooks. The company hasn’t given many technical details about the differences from the high power mode to normal use of the M1 Max chip, but it’s expected that the fans will run more intensely (and therefore, produce more noise), and the battery life will remain smaller, but it is not yet known to what extent these changes will affect usage.

The high power mode can be activated manually, and will serve for users who want a temporary increase in performance the device, in heavier tasks like content editing or multitasking with multiple windows. As the M1 Max chip is already the most powerful among those launched by Apple, it made more sense for the brand to make the mode available only for devices that bring this processor equipped, for the simple fact that there is more performance to be released.

