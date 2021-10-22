Apple confirms 16-inch MacBook Pro will have power boost mode
After being found in lines of code earlier, the High Power Mode for the MacBook Pro was confirmed by Apple in response to the MacRumors portal. However, it should be exclusive to inch models that bring the M1 Max chip, that is, only the most expensive notebooks in the line.
It is quite likely that the limitation is related to the larger dimensions of the products, which will allow better management of the heat generated by notebooks. The company hasn’t given many technical details about the differences from the high power mode to normal use of the M1 Max chip, but it’s expected that the fans will run more intensely (and therefore, produce more noise), and the battery life will remain smaller, but it is not yet known to what extent these changes will affect usage.
The high power mode can be activated manually, and will serve for users who want a temporary increase in performance the device, in heavier tasks like content editing or multitasking with multiple windows. As the M1 Max chip is already the most powerful among those launched by Apple, it made more sense for the brand to make the mode available only for devices that bring this processor equipped, for the simple fact that there is more performance to be released.
It is still not certain whether the performance achieved will be even higher than what Apple showed in the last day event October, or if the graphics displayed by the brand already referred to the high power mode. Anyway, the data reported by the company are not exactly the clearest and most transparent, so only more extensive tests will define the answer. The first MacBook Pro units are expected to ship from 1024 October.
Source: AppleInsider
