CHEAP CELL PHONE | Moto E7 is priced even lower in this promotion

Your MediaTek Helio G Processor25 and the 2 GB of RAM make it clear that this is a basic smartphone made mainly for those who need activities like bossing around. messages on WhatsApp, use social networks, emails and other such tasks. It is also worth mentioning the battery of 4.000 mAh, which has autonomy of up to 48 hours, great news for those who spend a lot of time away from an outlet.

The Motorcycle E7 has brought great strides to this category of Motorola’s entry-level phones. It has a 6.5-inch screen with HD+ resolution, interrupted only by the small cutout at the top, which houses the 5MP selfie camera. At the back, the dual set of cameras has a main sensor of 48 MP and a 2 MP macro sensor, giving you more options for taking pictures of small objects.

The Moto E7 is a of the cheapest cell phones currently available in Brazil. For those who need a smartphone for basic activities, it’s worth taking advantage of its current price at Magazine Luiza, where the device was even cheaper in this offer.

This article is the result of a partnership with Magazine Luiza and brings a special offer to the readers of Canaltech . Learn all about the Magazine Você store in the video we recorded at Magalu’s headquarters:

IMPORTANT: be aware of the publication date of this article, as all prices and promotions are subject to stock availability and duration of offer. Price changes may occur at any time without notice from the retailer. The price or total value of the product may change depending on the location, considering shipping and possible interstate taxes. The products displayed here have been selected by our offering team. So, if you buy something, Canaltech may receive some sales commission.

What is Magazine Você?

Accessed the links and did not understand what is the Magazine You? This is the channel for disseminating the offers on the Magazine Luiza website, as stated in an official statement. We are one of the official advertising partners and our store is called Magazine Canaltechbr. The entire billing, billing and logistics process is carried out by Magazine Luiza itself, which, in addition to the website, has more than 36 physical stores throughout Brazil.

A common question from our readers is why the prices in our store are often different from those advertised on the main site Magazine Luiza. The reason is that Magazine Você receives exclusive offers that are not advertised on the main site. So take advantage of the promotions and access our store to guarantee exclusive offers.

Enter Canaltech Offers and make your own money earns more

With prices in Brazil becoming more and more expensive, the only way to save money is to keep an eye on the promotions from Brazilian and international stores. The problem is that the large number of brands and payment terms makes it almost impossible to follow all the offers that appear daily in the country.

To make your life easier, the team at Canaltech Deals is incessantly researching all the bargains on the internet and gathering the best prices in one place: on your smartphone. No more wasting time and money, join our offer groups and start saving in the blink of an eye.

Back to top button