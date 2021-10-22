This Hubble photo shows the first moments of a supernova exploding

Recently, the Hubble Space Telescope provided a team of astronomers with a “VIP place” to follow the first moments of the death of a star. Along with other observatories that were tracking the supernova explosion, Hubble was set up to collect data on material in close proximity to the supernova, ejected by the star during its last year.

  • Tree trunk rings can indicate the effects caused by supernovae
  • Initial moments of a supernova are recorded for the first time
  • Type Ia supernova explodes in an unusual region of its host galaxy

The supernova in question is SN 2020fqv, located approximately millions of light years from us, in the constellation Virgo, and was discovered last year by the Zwicky Transient Facility survey, conducted by the Palomar Observatory. As the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) telescope was also observing it, they prepared Hubble and other ground-based observatories to follow it.

As a result, the observatories provided a complete view of the star in one of the first stages of his death. Hubble was able to observe the circumstellar material, which is very close to it, just a few hours after the explosion. The material was ejected by the star in her last year of life, and astronomers were able to understand what happened to her in her final moments.

With Hubble’s observations of material close to the supernova, the researchers were able to understand better the final moments of the star (Image: Reproduction/NASA, ESA, Ryan Foley (UC Santa Cruz); Processing: Joseph DePasquale (STScI)

Samaporn Tinyanont, lead author of the study, pointed out that since circumstellar material is visible for a very short period of time, it can rarely be observed “For this supernova, we were able to make ultra-fast observations with Hubble, achieving unprecedented coverage of the region close to the exploded star,” he said. , along with images obtained just before the explosion, during and after.

Then, Hubble was used again a few hours after the explosion was detected, also allowing analyzes of the circumstellar material and thus they were able to recreate the star’s final moments before the supernova happened. “This is the most detailed view of stars like this in their last moments, and how they explode,” described Ryan Foley, the researcher who led the team behind the discovery. They concluded that the star had between 15 and solar masses, information of great importance for understanding how massive stars live and die.

The authors nicknamed SN2020fqv the “Rosette Stone of supernovae” in reference to ancient Rosetta Stone, a granite fragment that helped experts unravel hieroglyphs from Egypt. “People use the term ‘Rosette Stone’ a lot, but this was the first time we were able to verify the mass by three methods for a supernova, all of which are consistent,” commented Tinyanont.

As stars become more active before they explode, he considers that their activity needs to be taken more seriously, as if they were “alarm systems”. “If you see a star flickering or starting some activity, maybe we should pay more attention and try to understand what’s going on before it explodes,” he explained. “As we find more and more supernovas with excellent data like this, we’ll better understand what happens in the last few years of the stars’ lives.”

The article with the results of the study was published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society and can be accessed here, without peer review.

Source: NASA

