This Hubble photo shows the first moments of a supernova exploding
Recently, the Hubble Space Telescope provided a team of astronomers with a “VIP place” to follow the first moments of the death of a star. Along with other observatories that were tracking the supernova explosion, Hubble was set up to collect data on material in close proximity to the supernova, ejected by the star during its last year.
- Initial moments of a supernova are recorded for the first time
The supernova in question is SN 2020fqv, located approximately millions of light years from us, in the constellation Virgo, and was discovered last year by the Zwicky Transient Facility survey, conducted by the Palomar Observatory. As the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) telescope was also observing it, they prepared Hubble and other ground-based observatories to follow it.
As a result, the observatories provided a complete view of the star in one of the first stages of his death. Hubble was able to observe the circumstellar material, which is very close to it, just a few hours after the explosion. The material was ejected by the star in her last year of life, and astronomers were able to understand what happened to her in her final moments.
