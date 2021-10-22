this-hubble-photo-shows-the-first-moments-of-a-supernova-exploding

Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

Samaporn Tinyanont, lead author of the study, pointed out that since circumstellar material is visible for a very short period of time, it can rarely be observed “For this supernova, we were able to make ultra-fast observations with Hubble, achieving unprecedented coverage of the region close to the exploded star,” he said. , along with images obtained just before the explosion, during and after.

Then, Hubble was used again a few hours after the explosion was detected, also allowing analyzes of the circumstellar material and thus they were able to recreate the star’s final moments before the supernova happened. “This is the most detailed view of stars like this in their last moments, and how they explode,” described Ryan Foley, the researcher who led the team behind the discovery. They concluded that the star had between 15 and solar masses, information of great importance for understanding how massive stars live and die.

The authors nicknamed SN2020fqv the “Rosette Stone of supernovae” in reference to ancient Rosetta Stone, a granite fragment that helped experts unravel hieroglyphs from Egypt. “People use the term ‘Rosette Stone’ a lot, but this was the first time we were able to verify the mass by three methods for a supernova, all of which are consistent,” commented Tinyanont.

As stars become more active before they explode, he considers that their activity needs to be taken more seriously, as if they were “alarm systems”. “If you see a star flickering or starting some activity, maybe we should pay more attention and try to understand what’s going on before it explodes,” he explained. “As we find more and more supernovas with excellent data like this, we’ll better understand what happens in the last few years of the stars’ lives.”

The article with the results of the study was published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society and can be accessed here, without peer review.

Source: NASA