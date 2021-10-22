echo-dot-vs-nest-mini:-which-is-the-best-cheap-smart-speaker?

More and more connected devices arrive in Brazil, with prices that are starting to become affordable. But before installing a light bulb, plug or any other smart device in your home, it’s a good idea to have a speaker that helps control these products. And then the question remains: which cheap option is better, the Echo Dot or the Google Nest Mini? Amazon or Google? Review Amazon Echo Dot 4 | The new generation with Alexa brings valuable differentiators Review Google Nest Mini | Smart, compact and cheap Google Nest Mini vs. Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Generation): what’s the best option? In this comparison, let’s consider the fourth generation of Echo Dot, which has circular design and some improvements over the previous model. In summary, these are the two best Amazon and Google cheap models you can find in stores today, with the best features offered by these companies in their entry-level products. Each has its own technical features and price on the shelves. The biggest difference is in the possibilities of Alexa and Google Assistant, but at the end of the day both are very capable, and in addition to controlling connected home devices, they can also create alarms, check the weather forecast, listen to music, make calls, check news, check reminders and ask questions very easily. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Echo Dot vs Nest Mini: design and construction The two models are very similar in construction, with a fabric finish on the top and a rubber base . The buttons are all at the top, with the Echo Dot having an action button, microphone off and volumes, while the Nest Mini only lets you control the power of the audio. There is a switch to turn off the microphone on the side of the Google device. The differences are in the format and detail of the activated product. The fourth generation Echo Dot is a semi-circle, with the base straight to stay balanced on the bench and everything else curved, like a ball, even. The base lights up with a color-changing LED to identify when Alexa is listening or performing an action. The Nest Mini, in turn, has a disk-like appearance, with LEDs on the top to identify actions and also on the sides, to show where the volume buttons are. Echo Dot (4th Ger): 100 x 100 x 98 mm, 328 g; Nest Mini: 100 x 100 x 42 mm, 100 g. Amazon’s device is considerably larger than Google’s, mainly due to the shape. The weight is also nearly double on the retail giant’s model, but that shouldn’t be a problem since both were designed to stand on a countertop — or even hang on a wall, in the case of the Nest Mini. A clear advantage of the Echo Dot is the existence of a P2 connector, so you can connect headphones or an external speaker and boost the device’s audio. Both can be connected to external audio devices to improve the sound. Echo Dot vs Nest Mini: setup and performance

Regardless of the choice you make, you will need a cell phone to configure your high- smart speaker to a Wi-Fi network. And also an app to configure smart home devices to be recognized by the virtual assistant, being Amazon Alexa, for Echo Dot, or Google Home, for Nest Mini. This second is usually already installed on Android devices.

The response time will vary mainly depending on the quality of your network, but it is usually more or less the same for both models. In my experience, Google’s device had more failures or took longer in some cases, while Amazon’s device tends to answer the call with fewer errors.

Amazon does not share hardware information from Echo Dot, while Google reports that the Nest Mini has a quad-core processor with ARM architecture 50 -bit and 1.4 GHz CPU speed. There is also a difference in the number of microphones: there are four in the model of the retail giant and three in the competitor — which may explain, in part, the greater precision in the response of the Echo Dot.

Echo Dot vs Nest Mini: connectivity

None of these high -smart speakers have a battery, so keep them plugged in at all times. Both connect to 2.4GHz or 5GHz Wi-Fi networks and support Bluetooth 5.0. However, only the Echo Dot has a 3.5mm connector, which serves to connect it to an external audio device. The Nest Mini’s only physical connection is the power cord.

On the other hand, Google’s device supports Chromecast mode, which allows you to play content directly from mobile apps — a point in your favor.

Echo Dot vs Nest Mini: sound system

The smart speakers from Amazon and Google have a mono audio system, but can be connected to external speakers via Bluetooth, or with the P2 cable in the case of Echo Dot. It’s even possible to create a surround sound system for the home, using more devices — as long as they’re all from the same virtual assistant.

Echo Dot features a 1, 6 inch with front steering, against a mm driver and sound 360 of the Nest Mini. Both give priority to mids, with a greater tendency to bass in Amazon’s model. Its unidirectional sound also helps achieve more balanced bass and clearer vocals, at the expense of range limited to the front of the speaker. Interestingly, the 3rd generation Echo Dot has audio at 328° and is clearer anywhere in the room.

And that goes, too, for the Nest Mini, which can be listened to from anywhere in the environment, whether you’re facing the device or not. However, Google’s smart speaker is very bad in the bass, which is practically non-existent.

In summary, both are good for the return of assistants, but for listening to music they are no longer very powerful speakers or very recommended for most styles. For this, the ideal would be to choose between Amazon Echo or Nest Audio, more complete versions of smart speakers from the brands.

Regarding microphones, the fact of having four microphones makes the Echo Dot has an advantage because it hears your voice more easily than the Nest Mini and its three microphones. In fact, I’ve had some experiences of not being understood by the Google speaker, especially at busy times of day on the street. The range of both is very similar, at least with responsiveness even when you’re at considerable distance from the device.

Echo Dot vs Nest Mini: which is worth it?

With few differences, you have a choice here in which the ecosystem or even the price of each product must weigh more than the technical advantages or disadvantages of one over the other. The 4th generation Echo Dot looks a little superior to its competitor in terms of audio quality, response time and even clarity when listening to your commands.

But there’s a lot more at stake here . You’ll have to choose between Alexa or Google Assistant to help organize your day and your home’s smart devices. And then, honestly, whatever: virtually all smart products that are compatible with one also support the other. And you’re free to choose between Amazon’s ecosystem, which is closely tied to the company’s products, including the online store; or to Google, which feeds itself from practically the entire internet.

The good news for those who prefer Echo Dot (for whatever reason) has a very large number of functions in skills extras to power up Alexa. The Google Assistant is more limited to everything that the Search Giant itself programs into its artificial intelligence. But this limit is difficult to see, as it is supplied by the most used search engine in the world.

Regarding the price, the advantage is the Nest Mini. The Google speaker can easily be found near the R$ 200, and it’s not hard to find deals on which it comes with one or even two smart light bulbs together, at an interesting price for the set — usually close to R$ 183.

The 4th generation Echo Dot costs R$ 360 on the Amazon website, but it usually has a promotion on commemorative dates like Black Friday or Amazon Day. It might even be worth considering a 3rd generation Echo Dot, which is R$ 50 cheaper than the successor. Or invest a little more in the watch version.

