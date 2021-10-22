Released in September 2018, Memojis are animated filters that were among the top iOS news 14, operating system at the time in that the iPhones XR and X were released.

Since then, Memojis have gained new features, including the possibility of being turned into videos. That’s what you’ll learn in the following tutorial, in two different ways: through the Messaging app and through the Clips app (iOS).

Animojis x Memojis Memojis can be customized according to the person’s face, with accessories such as glasses and headphones (Image: Disclosure/Apple)

The Memojis are an evolution of the Animojis, which are nothing more. than figurines with animated effect. The difference is that, while Animojis were just animals, Memojis are made from your face or the face of your friends.

Each Memoji can be customized according to your physical characteristics, in addition to adding accessories such as hats, glasses and headphones. On iPhones and iPads with Face ID, Memojis still support motion tracking using the front camera’s TrueDepth sensor.

Minimum requirements Memoji videos depend on an iPhone or iPad with Face ID. Therefore, models that do not have this feature are not compatible with the feature for creating videos. How to Put Memojis as Contact Photo on iPhone

How to disable Memoji stickers on iPhone keyboard Any iPhone from model X and any iPad Pro from the third generation, both released in 2018, are equipped with Face ID. Therefore, they have support for creating videos with the effects of Memojis. Also, make sure they are running the latest version of their respective operating systems (iOS and iPadOS). How to Create Video Memoji In the Messaging app Step 1: open a chat or create a new message in the Messaging app. In the lower left corner, tap the camera icon. To create video Memojis in the Messaging app, use the camera (Capture of screen: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 2:

Switch to the video recording option.

In the Camera app, switch to the video function (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 3: again in the lower left corner of the screen, tap the little star icon. Now tap this little star button to access the filters and animations (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech) Step 4: tap the u icon m face to open the gallery of Memojis. Change to the option corresponding to Memojis (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho /Canaltech) Step 5: choose the Memoji of your choice and click on the “X” on the right corner. Only close the small window after selecting the Memoji that will be used during video recording ( Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech) Step 6: record your video and then tap the icon with blue arrow, in the lower right corner of the screen. When recording is finished, use the button to send. This automatically saves the video to your photo gallery (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech) Step 7: the video will automatically be saved in the iPhone or iPad Pro photo gallery. If you want to do some editing, like cropping the video or adding some other effect, open the clip and tap “Edit”. You can still make color and size edits to the video saved in the gallery (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech) In the Clips app Step 1:

on the home screen, tap the little star icon in the lower right corner of the screen.

The little star button brings together various filters and options for you to customize your videos in the Cl app ips (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 2:

in the bar with various filter options and editing, select the icon with the drawing of a face to open the Memojis galley.

Go to the Memojis option to record a video with one of the animations (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 3:

choose the Memoji of your choice and click on the “X” in the right corner.

Close the window after selecting which Memoji you want to use in the video (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 4: tap and hold the pink button at the bottom to record a video with Memoji filter. You can also tap the button and drag it up to lock the recording.

Now just start recording with the Memoji effect previously selected (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 5: with the finished video, tap the share button at the bottom right corner of the screen.

Select the share button to see the upload options (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 6:

select “Save Video” to save the clip in the iPhone or iPad Pro photo gallery.