Retailers worry about iPhone 13 unavailability for the end of the year

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 22, 2021
0
retailers-worry-about-iphone-13-unavailability-for-the-end-of-the-year

Those who thought the chip crisis wouldn’t hit Apple thought wrong: despite developing its own SoCs, the company still depends on scarce components at TSMC and other facilities. Therefore, many may have to postpone the desire to get their hands on a brand new 13 iPhone.

  • What is Apple iCloud+ and how it works
  • What is Apple Pay and how to use
  • Intel and Samsung would be competing by agreement to manufacture Apple chips

Employees of Apple itself have reported, in the United States, that it is difficult to build stocks for the end of the year festivities. This is a market moment not only in the country but throughout the world, as Black Friday and Christmas are times of very strong consumption of electronics and household appliances.

(Image: Disclosure/Apple)

Some retailers have even declared that this is the worst scenario in many years. After all, this is not the first time that any delays or demand above expectations generate queues for the Apple devices. But this time the problem is related to the low production capacity of the industry — something rather difficult to overcome in the short term.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

According to sellers heard by Bloomberg, it has become increasingly common to deal with frustrated customers who do not leave an App Store with the product they want.

Who is looking for the iPhone 10 Pro is particularly affected as it is the hardest to find, no matter the color or storage capacity. Even Macbooks and the iMac, announced earlier this year, are difficult for retailers to buy in large quantities — showing that the problem is widespread.

iPhone 13 in Brazil

In the US, new stocks are forecast to be available by the end of November. Coincidentally or not, in Brazil the situation is similar: in an online retail survey, it was possible to notice that despite the iPhone 13 is still available in several configurations, the Pro and Pro Max versions are harder to find.

(Image: Disclosure/Apple)

On the Apple website, even delivery for the more advanced models is estimated for four or five weeks from now. The iPhone versions 13 Mini and iPhone 13 would be sent within two to three weeks. Note that cell phones officially arrive today (22/10) to the country.

The unavailability here, however, may be related to the possible high adhesion in the pre-sale. We got in touch with Apple in Brazil, who said they will not comment.

It is worth remembering that, alongside the new cell phones, Apple also brought the Apple Watch 7 and iPad Mini 6 and iPad 9. The company promises that by the end of the year it will release Fitness Plus here too.

Source: Bloomberg, iMore

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

506993

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 22, 2021
0
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of 5 podcasts for you to stay informed about the technology market

5 podcasts for you to stay informed about the technology market

September 22, 2021
Photo of New technology promises to end explosions and fires in lithium batteries

New technology promises to end explosions and fires in lithium batteries

September 15, 2021
Photo of How to use Reload Game

How to use Reload Game

September 17, 2021
Photo of CCR Open Innovation — the impetus you needed to scale your project

CCR Open Innovation — the impetus you needed to scale your project

October 13, 2021
Back to top button