Retailers worry about iPhone 13 unavailability for the end of the year
Those who thought the chip crisis wouldn’t hit Apple thought wrong: despite developing its own SoCs, the company still depends on scarce components at TSMC and other facilities. Therefore, many may have to postpone the desire to get their hands on a brand new 13 iPhone.
Employees of Apple itself have reported, in the United States, that it is difficult to build stocks for the end of the year festivities. This is a market moment not only in the country but throughout the world, as Black Friday and Christmas are times of very strong consumption of electronics and household appliances.