retailers-worry-about-iphone-13-unavailability-for-the-end-of-the-year

(Image: Disclosure/Apple)

Some retailers have even declared that this is the worst scenario in many years. After all, this is not the first time that any delays or demand above expectations generate queues for the Apple devices. But this time the problem is related to the low production capacity of the industry — something rather difficult to overcome in the short term.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?

According to sellers heard by Bloomberg, it has become increasingly common to deal with frustrated customers who do not leave an App Store with the product they want.

Who is looking for the iPhone 10 Pro is particularly affected as it is the hardest to find, no matter the color or storage capacity. Even Macbooks and the iMac, announced earlier this year, are difficult for retailers to buy in large quantities — showing that the problem is widespread.

iPhone 13 in Brazil

In the US, new stocks are forecast to be available by the end of November. Coincidentally or not, in Brazil the situation is similar: in an online retail survey, it was possible to notice that despite the iPhone 13 is still available in several configurations, the Pro and Pro Max versions are harder to find.

(Image: Disclosure/Apple)

On the Apple website, even delivery for the more advanced models is estimated for four or five weeks from now. The iPhone versions 13 Mini and iPhone 13 would be sent within two to three weeks. Note that cell phones officially arrive today (22/10) to the country.

The unavailability here, however, may be related to the possible high adhesion in the pre-sale. We got in touch with Apple in Brazil, who said they will not comment.

It is worth remembering that, alongside the new cell phones, Apple also brought the Apple Watch 7 and iPad Mini 6 and iPad 9. The company promises that by the end of the year it will release Fitness Plus here too.

Source: Bloomberg, iMore