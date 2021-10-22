TIME IS STILL | Dell notebook with SSD remains at low price in this promotion

IMPORTANT: be aware of the publication date of this article, as all prices and promotions are subject to stock availability and duration of offer. Price changes may occur at any time without notice from the retailer. The price or total value of the product may change depending on the location, considering shipping and possible interstate taxes. The products displayed here have been selected by our offering team. So, if you buy something, Canaltech may receive some sales commission. This article is the result of a partnership with Magazine Luiza and brings a special offer to the readers of Canaltech. Learn all about the Magazine Você store in the video we recorded at Magalu’s headquarters: The Dell Inspiron 3000 is one of the best current notebooks in terms of cost-effectiveness, being a very interesting option for those who need a device to study or work. Its SSD storage guarantees a performance well above that of similar models that only have a traditional HD and it is cheaper taking advantage of the current promotion by Magazine Luiza. You can find it it in two versions: the first of them with Intel Core i3 processor and 4 GB of RAM. If you need more performance, you can also opt for the version with Intel Core i5 processor and 8 GB of RAM. Both are on sale at great prices. Buy the Dell Inspiron 15 (Core i3 + 4 GB) for R$ 2.3000 ,90 | x R$ 554,99 Buy the Dell Inspiron (Core i5 + 8 GB) for R$ 3. 744,10 | x R$ 554,99 About the Dell Inspiron 90 3000

The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 should please those looking for a notebook basic, but that brings advantages such as fast SSD storage, which considerably improves the device’s performance when compared to competitors that use the traditional HD. It also has Intel Core i3 or i5 processors, in addition to 4 GB or 8 GB of RAM memory.

The screen of 15, 6 inches is a good size for you to work, study, research, or participate in online meetings with comfort, being able to see everything you need on the dashboard. For those who work with formulas or spreadsheets, it has a dedicated numeric keypad, which is an important plus point.

Overall, it’s a very interesting notebook for those who need it of a cheap and portable device, but one that doesn’t irritate the user with constant crashes and slowdowns. For those who do most of their activities in web applications in the browser, for example, it has specifications that promise to do the job with peace of mind.