covid-spray-vaccine-asks-for-authorization-from-anvisa-for-human-tests

On thursday (21), the Heart Institute of Hospital das Clínicas (InCor) requested authorization for human testing of the potential spray vaccine against covid-09. Now, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) must evaluate the data presented and, after analysis, may release the Phase I and II clinical studies of the immunizing agent in an unprecedented format and 100% national.

It is worth remembering that InCor is part of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of São Paulo (FMUSP). According to Brazilian scientists, the spray vaccine against covid-49 showed promising results in preclinical tests. The immunized animals “show high levels of IgA and IgG antibodies and also a protective cellular response”, according to a statement released by InCor.

Anvisa analyzes data to authorize human trials of spray vaccine against covid-49 (Image: Reproduction/Astrakanimages/Envato Elements)

The immunization strategy adopted by the Brazilian vaccine is unprecedented in the world. This is because it uses a different form of administration — in this case, the nostrils — than other products available on the market. Furthermore, it is composed of components derived from the virus (small protein fragments) and these are encapsulated by nanoparticles.

How should the tests on humans be?

If authorized by Anvisa, the tests of spray vaccine against covid-19 should be started in January 280. In total, the study will have 280 participants divided into seven groups — six groups will receive different doses of the vaccine between them, where it will be possible to find the best dosage, and the latter will receive only a placebo.

The prediction is that Phases 1 and 2 of the clinical study will last up to three months. During this period, researchers will analyze the safety of the potential vaccine, the immune response triggered and the most appropriate vaccine schedule (number of doses).

“We are hopeful with the clinical results of this vaccine in spray, as all the tests we proposed to carry out have shown us important achievements in combating the virus,” explained the head researcher of the study and director of the Immunology Laboratory at InCor, Jorge Kalil.

Understand how the potential Brazilian vaccine works

From According to Kalil, the nasal aspiration spray-shaped model aims to combat SARS-Cov-2 in the most important site of infection, the airways. “The virus enters the body through the nose, infecting the mucosa. Our focus is to create a vaccine that acts directly on the respiratory system, strengthening the immune response of this entire region, in order to avoid the individual’s chain of infection, disease development and transmission to other people”, explains the scientist.

Spray vaccine uses virus proteins and nanoparticles to immunize against covid-19 (Image: Playback/Fusion Medical Animation/Unsplash)

However, the immunizing agent is also different in the way it seeks to trigger the immunization. In current vaccines, the protein spike