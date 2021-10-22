State of Play is announced for October 27th

Sony has scheduled a State of Play digital event for next Wednesday (27), at 18h (Brasilia time). The submission should show “announcements and updates” for third-party games for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, with about minutes long.

    • It’s better not to expect news from games like God of War Ragnarök or Horizon Forbidden West: the company itself states that “this time, we will focus on announcements and updates for upcoming third-party releases for PS5 and PS4.”

    Sony also says the presentation “will share new looks at previously announced games, plus some revelations from our partners around the world”. Therefore, games like Sifu, Call of Duty : Vanguard and even Grand Theft Auto Trilogy – The Definitive Edition

can make their faces on the show.

    This one is the invitation released by the company (Photo: Disclosure/Sony)

    You can follow the State of Play performance live on Twitch and PlayStation YouTube.

    Any guesses on what will we see in the presentation? Share with us via social networks!

    • Source: PlayStation Blog

