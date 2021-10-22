State of Play is announced for October 27th
Sony has scheduled a State of Play digital event for next Wednesday (27), at 18h (Brasilia time). The submission should show “announcements and updates” for third-party games for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, with about minutes long.
- 5 PlayStation exclusives that deserve to get to the PC
- Among Us wins release date for Xbox and PlayStation consoles
- PlayStation boss says he is “frustrated” with the reach of Sony games
-
- Buy the Xbox Series S here and join the next generation with the most model compact from Microsoft
It’s better not to expect news from games like God of War Ragnarök or Horizon Forbidden West: the company itself states that “this time, we will focus on announcements and updates for upcoming third-party releases for PS5 and PS4.”
Sony also says the presentation “will share new looks at previously announced games, plus some revelations from our partners around the world”. Therefore, games like Sifu, Call of Duty : Vanguard and even Grand Theft Auto Trilogy – The Definitive Edition
can make their faces on the show.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
You can follow the State of Play performance live on Twitch and PlayStation YouTube.
Any guesses on what will we see in the presentation? Share with us via social networks!
Source: PlayStation Blog
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email at Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world technology.