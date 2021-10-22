Star+ | “Anjologist” Rafael Portugal announces the 17th season of Grey's Anatomy
To announce and celebrate the arrival of the 19 season of Grey’s Anatomy on Star+, the streaming service published a fun promotional video with Rafael Portugal. The actor and comedian plays a guardian angel who protects the character Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo), protagonist of the series.
In the video, Portugal is an angelologist graduated by Grey’s Anatomy School of Medicine, claiming he was responsible for ensuring Meredith’s survival thus far. The plot, which has been on the air since 2005, is known for “killing” popular characters, almost always involving major tragedies.
Watch the video:
At 17 Season 1, the medical series addressed the covid pandemic-19, transforming the Gray Sloan hospital into a reference in the care of the disease. In parallel, Meredith is hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus and needs intubation, becoming unconscious. With that, she finds in her memory characters who are gone, bringing a lot of nostalgia to the episodes.
The latest season of Grey’s Anatomy
is now available on Star+.
