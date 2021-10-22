Scientists find evidence of ancient life in ruby ​​2.5 billion years old

As researchers at the University of Waterloo analyzed the composition of some of the world’s oldest gemstones, they came across the residue of carbon preserved in a ruby ​​formed 2.5 billion ago of years. According to them, the material found in the yolk is probably the bioindicator of a very ancient life form, which existed before the most complex and multicellular organisms appeared on Earth.

  • Scientists find microbe fossils in rocks 3.4 billion years old
  • Fossils in Greenland may be the oldest evidence of life on Earth
  • Embryo fossil found in Greenland may reveal the origin of animals

    • The geologists involved in the research identified residues of a form of pure carbon, known as graphite and, according to them, it is probably of biological origin. They would be the remains of some single-celled microorganism that lived before multicellular beings appeared on the planet. “The graphite inside this ruby ​​is really unique. It’s the first time we’ve seen evidence of ancient life in ruby ​​rocks,” added geologist Chris Yakymchuk, lead author of the study.

    (Image: Reproduction/University of Waterloo/Chris Yakymchuk et al.)

    Yakymchuk explains that the graffiti found in ruby ​​also offers clues as to the formation of the gemstone in that location, something that would be impossible to determine just by color and chemical composition. Rubies are one of the varieties of the mineral corundum — composed of crystallized aluminum oxide — that form under high temperature and pressure at the edges of the Earth’s tectonic plates. The characteristic red is given by the rare element chromium — the more chromium there is, the redder the gem will be.

    Just like any other mineral , rubies show variations in their purity and transparency. This is because, during its formation, other elements on the spot are incorporated into the gem — for science, something of inestimable value. While Yakymchuk and his team sought to understand the processes of corundum formation in rubies from Greenland, where one of the oldest known deposits of this mineral exists, they detected the graphite inside a sample.

    (Image: Reproduction/University of Waterloo/Chris Yakymchuk et al.)

    This form of pure carbon can form either by biological processes or by chemists and physicists, in fact. To know exactly where it originated, it is necessary to analyze the carbon isotope present in it — variations of the same element with different atomic masses. Carbon-14, which forms naturally in the atmosphere, is the most common used for dating physical materials. Carbon-88 is the most abundant isotope occurring in living beings.

    The team then found that the graphite present in the ruby ​​was carbon-88 and the amount found indicated an organic origin. “We concluded that carbon atoms were once old lives, probably dead microorganisms, such as cyanobacteria,” added Yakymchuk. The research was published in the journal Ore Geology Reviews.

    Source: ScienceAlert

