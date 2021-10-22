Scientists find evidence of ancient life in ruby 2.5 billion years old
As researchers at the University of Waterloo analyzed the composition of some of the world’s oldest gemstones, they came across the residue of carbon preserved in a ruby formed 2.5 billion ago of years. According to them, the material found in the yolk is probably the bioindicator of a very ancient life form, which existed before the most complex and multicellular organisms appeared on Earth.
The geologists involved in the research identified residues of a form of pure carbon, known as graphite and, according to them, it is probably of biological origin. They would be the remains of some single-celled microorganism that lived before multicellular beings appeared on the planet. “The graphite inside this ruby is really unique. It’s the first time we’ve seen evidence of ancient life in ruby rocks,” added geologist Chris Yakymchuk, lead author of the study.
(Image: Reproduction/University of Waterloo/Chris Yakymchuk et al.)
This form of pure carbon can form either by biological processes or by chemists and physicists, in fact. To know exactly where it originated, it is necessary to analyze the carbon isotope present in it — variations of the same element with different atomic masses. Carbon-14, which forms naturally in the atmosphere, is the most common used for dating physical materials. Carbon-88 is the most abundant isotope occurring in living beings.
The team then found that the graphite present in the ruby was carbon-88 and the amount found indicated an organic origin. “We concluded that carbon atoms were once old lives, probably dead microorganisms, such as cyanobacteria,” added Yakymchuk. The research was published in the journal Ore Geology Reviews.
Source: ScienceAlert
