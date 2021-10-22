scientists-find-evidence-of-ancient-life-in-ruby-​​2.5-billion-years-old

As researchers at the University of Waterloo analyzed the composition of some of the world’s oldest gemstones, they came across the residue of carbon preserved in a ruby ​​formed 2.5 billion ago of years. According to them, the material found in the yolk is probably the bioindicator of a very ancient life form, which existed before the most complex and multicellular organisms appeared on Earth.

Scientists find microbe fossils in rocks 3.4 billion years old

Fossils in Greenland may be the oldest evidence of life on Earth

Embryo fossil found in Greenland may reveal the origin of animals

The geologists involved in the research identified residues of a form of pure carbon, known as graphite and, according to them, it is probably of biological origin. They would be the remains of some single-celled microorganism that lived before multicellular beings appeared on the planet. “The graphite inside this ruby ​​is really unique. It’s the first time we’ve seen evidence of ancient life in ruby ​​rocks,” added geologist Chris Yakymchuk, lead author of the study.