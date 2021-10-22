roku-may-lose-access-to-youtube-app-from-december

Owners of TVs or dongles with Roku system may soon be without the YouTube app, announced the company on Thursday (10). The company and Google have been in serious trouble for months, and the first victim of this fight was the YouTube TV app, the arm of Gigante das Pesquisas’ streaming platform that offers live TV and was never officially launched in Brazil. Roku announces new devices for streaming content in 4K resolution

Users who already have the app will not be affected by the removal, which should happen on December 9th this year. The fight between the companies is due to the impasse in the renewal of distribution agreements: Roku claims that Google wants to take advantage of the system's search engine and have access to data that no other company has. Roku Devices may no longer have access to the YouTube app as of December (Image: Ivo/Canaltech) The giant, however, claims that she only wants to renew the contract and defends herself by saying that the accusations are "false and unfounded". "Our initial conversations began with Roku simply to renew the current terms of his ongoing contract with YouTube TV, which has been in place for several years," Google said in a statement released in April. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the main news from the tech world for you! In the latest announcement, the Roku reiterates that the issue "is not about money" but about fair permits under the agreement. "In fact, Roku doesn't make a single dollar from YouTube's video sharing service these days, while Google makes hundreds of millions of dollars from the YouTube app on Roku," the company points out. The current agreement between the companies ends in December, so the YouTube app will be removed during this period. Of course there is still time for conciliation, but given the heightened tone in the discussion between the two companies, it seems unlikely that a new agreement will happen for the time being. Defeat for users

Those who will suffer most from the imminent loss will be the users of Roku, who will soon no longer be able to download the YouTube app from the app store. Eventually, the absence of the app on the platform can also lead to the interruption of updates, which can prevent the program from working in the future.

Without the app, owners of Roku systems will have to appeal for the transmission from the smartphone screen to watching YouTube videos, which is far from ideal for a smart TV experience. For the rest, Roku users can only hope that companies find a middle ground in the agreement so that it is kept.

Source: Roku, 9to5Google