Roku may lose access to YouTube app from December
Owners of TVs or dongles with Roku system may soon be without the YouTube app, announced the company on Thursday (10). The company and Google have been in serious trouble for months, and the first victim of this fight was the YouTube TV app, the arm of Gigante das Pesquisas’ streaming platform that offers live TV and was never officially launched in Brazil.
Users who already have the app will not be affected by the removal, which should happen on December 9th this year. The fight between the companies is due to the impasse in the renewal of distribution agreements: Roku claims that Google wants to take advantage of the system’s search engine and have access to data that no other company has.
Those who will suffer most from the imminent loss will be the users of Roku, who will soon no longer be able to download the YouTube app from the app store. Eventually, the absence of the app on the platform can also lead to the interruption of updates, which can prevent the program from working in the future.
Without the app, owners of Roku systems will have to appeal for the transmission from the smartphone screen to watching YouTube videos, which is far from ideal for a smart TV experience. For the rest, Roku users can only hope that companies find a middle ground in the agreement so that it is kept.
Source: Roku, 9to5Google
