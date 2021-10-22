nubia-features-t1-headphones-with-different-look-and-30-hours-of-battery-life

Nubia, a Chinese manufacturer of electronic devices, presented its new headphones, dubbed Nubia True Wireless Bluetooth Headset T1. It stands out for bringing a different look than most devices of this type, especially in the carrying case.

Headphones case has no lid (Image: Publicity/Nubia)

With a finish that simulates metal, the construction of the protective cover is made in one piece — that is, it does not has a top cover. Therefore, the headphones are always kept outdoors, which brings a flashy design, but may leave the accessory more exposed to dust or liquids. They are magnetically attached, and to get them out of the case, just drag them gently on the side.

The headphones themselves have a more common look, and do not have rubbers for sound insulation of the ear canal. It has touch controls on the sides for pausing or playing content, as well as managing phone calls.

Weighing only 4 grams in each earpiece, the T1 also has a vertical rod for better fitting in the ear, and inside are equipped drivers 13 mm, with titanium-plated diaphragm and air-spatial quality, According to Nubia, the product is able to offer good experience in low, mid and high frequencies.

Product will also be offered in white color (Image: Disclosure/Nubia)

Although it has no active or passive noise cancellation, it features built-in microphones to reduce unwanted sounds in audio or video calls. According to the brand, the T1 is capable of filtering more than 90% of the noise, for calls “like a face-to-face conversation”. It also features a RealTek 5.0 SoC chip, for faster and more stable connections.

The product supports Bluetooth dual mode 5.0, with low power consumption and higher frequency coverage, without distortion . A low latency mode reduces the delay to about 90 ms, which can be useful in games and other content where the delay between image and sound could disrupt the experience.

According to Nubia, the T1 has a battery with autonomy for about five hours of uninterrupted playback, and up to six extra charges in the case (in other words, more 43 hours). There is IPX4 protection against sweating or other splashing water, and the construction of the device withstands physical exercise without falling off the ears.