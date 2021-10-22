where-is-the-google-drive-trash

Every time you delete a file from Google Drive (Android | iOS | Web), it is automatically moved to the trash, and will be available there until 35 days. After this period, they will be permanently deleted from the platform.

If you did this by accident, know that you can restore it quickly and conveniently. In addition, it is possible to empty the trash to free up storage space. There’s only one catch: where exactly is the Google Drive trash? That’s what we’ll explain below!

Open Google Drive on mobile

To access the Google Drive trash on your mobile, open the app and tap the “Three lines” icon in the upper left corner. In the open side menu, select “Recycle Bin”.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?

Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day one summary of the main news from the tech world for you!