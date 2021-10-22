Where is the Google Drive Trash

Every time you delete a file from Google Drive (Android | iOS | Web), it is automatically moved to the trash, and will be available there until 35 days. After this period, they will be permanently deleted from the platform.

    If you did this by accident, know that you can restore it quickly and conveniently. In addition, it is possible to empty the trash to free up storage space. There’s only one catch: where exactly is the Google Drive trash? That’s what we’ll explain below!

    Open Google Drive on mobile

    To access the Google Drive trash on your mobile, open the app and tap the “Three lines” icon in the upper left corner. In the open side menu, select “Recycle Bin”.

    In the side menu that opens then select “Recycle Bin” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

    Using Google Drive’s trash

    Tap a file’s “Three Dot” icon to restore it or permanently delete it and free up space on Google Drive.

    Tap the “Three dots” to restore or permanently delete a file from the trash (Capture screenplay: Matheus Bigogno)

    If you want to empty the trash, select all files and tap the “Three dots” icon in the upper right corner. In the open menu in the bottom corner, select “Restore” or “Delete permanently”.

    In the open menu, select “Restore” or “Delete permanently” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

    Open Google Drive on PC

    To access the Google Drive trash on your PC, just click on “Trash” on the left side menu.

    Access the Google Drive trash in the left menu (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)Managing the Google Drive Trash

    Right-click on a file to restore it or permanently delete it and free up space on Google Drive.

    Right-click on a file to restore or permanently delete it (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

    To permanently delete all items from the trash, click in “Empty trash” and, in the pop-up that opens then, click on “Definitely delete” to confirm the action.

    • To remove all items from the trash, click “Empty trash” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

    Ready! Now you know where the Google Drive trash is.

