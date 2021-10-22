What a danger! This man took a selfie in front of a volcano eruption in Japan
Last Wednesday (), Mount Aso, the largest active volcano in Japan and one of the largest of the world, erupted. The place is also known as one of the major tourist attractions in the south of the country. A Japanese tourist was standing near the mound at the moment when the volcano released a column of ash more than 3 km high, and recorded the impressive volcanic activity on a selfie.
The man told the station Japanese woman RKK Kumamoto who was walking near the summit of Mount Nakadake, one of the five peaks of Mount Aso. As he lifted his cell phone to take a selfie, the tourist noticed, through the camera, a white smoke coming out of the crater and turning black. After about three seconds, he heard the noise of material being ejected at high speed.
According to the station, the tourist said: “I was scared. I never thought I would find such a thing.” In the recorded image, he appears somewhat surprised as the volcano spews a column of ash and smoke right behind him. After the selfie, he ran to protect himself from the volcanic debris and, luckily, walked down the mountain unharmed.
Mount Aso began its activity late last Wednesday night. The site is a major tourist attraction in Japan, but according to local police, all people who climbed the mountain that day came back unharmed. It’s amazing that no one was hurt from this powerful event, as the images of the eruption are terrifying.
Source: Futurism
