what-a-danger!-this-man-took-a-selfie-in-front-of-a-volcano-eruption-in-japan

Last Wednesday (), Mount Aso, the largest active volcano in Japan and one of the largest of the world, erupted. The place is also known as one of the major tourist attractions in the south of the country. A Japanese tourist was standing near the mound at the moment when the volcano released a column of ash more than 3 km high, and recorded the impressive volcanic activity on a selfie.

The man told the station Japanese woman RKK Kumamoto who was walking near the summit of Mount Nakadake, one of the five peaks of Mount Aso. As he lifted his cell phone to take a selfie, the tourist noticed, through the camera, a white smoke coming out of the crater and turning black. After about three seconds, he heard the noise of material being ejected at high speed.