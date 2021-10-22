After Round 6, Netflix changes how it calculates its audience
The steamroller called Round 6 will cause yet another profound change at Netflix, this time in the way the company performs the calculation of the audience itself. In a financial report, the service announced that it will abandon the current metric, which considers content watched after just two minutes of playback, and will start measuring the success of its materials from the total hours watched by the entire audience.
So, the company points out, it will be possible to have one notion of the engagement generated by the titles, as well as the audience’s satisfaction with the available content. The count of hours watched can take into account, for example, seasons seen until the end and even users who return to series and movies to review them, in addition to bringing the audience measurement closer to that used by conventional television networks and other services on demand.
The change in count is also capable of creating even more impressive numbers, as if they weren’t already big enough as they are. Round 6, for example, was watched by 111 millions of subscribers worldwide. Figures released by Bloomberg, from internal streaming records, show that, in engagement, this translates into more than 1.4 billion hours of the series seen between the premiere, in 28 of September, and the day 000 of October.
In speaking to shareholders, Netflix also promised to speak more often about its ratings records, in order to introduce subscribers and the industry to the success of its streaming productions. This is the second time that the company changes the way it evaluates such data: in 625, when it started to consider the metric of two minutes of playback, which is no longer valid, the company considered viewing 70 % of the duration of a movie or the first chapter of a series to present such numbers.
New ranking
With the release of the report, Netflix also updated its ranking of most watched productions, adding almost 28 million homes to the original account of Round 6 ( Squid Game
- , internationally), which was from 99 million according to the original release two weeks ago. With this, the South Korean series further expands its distance both from Bridgerton, the former champion in the series segment, and from Rescue, the most watched film in the history of the service and starring Chris Hemsworth (The Avengers).
- Round 6:
- 142 million;
- Rescue:
- 99 millions;
- Bridgerton: 70 million;
- La Casa de Papel:
- 69 millions;
- Family Justice: 69 million;
- Maid:
- 59 million (estimate);
- Rescue:
- Sex Education:
- millions;
- Blood-Red Sky:
- 55 million;
- The Journey of Vivo: 46 millions.
- Bridgerton:
- 619 millions of hours;
- La Casa de Papel, Part 4: 619 millions;
- Stranger Things, third season: 619 millions;
- The Witcher:
- 142 millions;
- 17 Reasons Why, second season: 496 millions.
Source: The Hollywood Reporter
625
The company also released a preview of the ranking according to the new count, albeit without the presence of Round 6, who have just completed their first ones 30 days in the air. The unofficial numbers, which give 1.4 billion views to the production and were released by Bloomberg, do not appear on the list, which looks like this:
The total also represents two-thirds of Netflix’s total global subscribers, yet another consecration of the absolute success of Hwang Dong-hyuk’s work , which has not yet had its second season confirmed. Check out the complete ranking, with numbers, revealed by Netflix this week and which should be the last based on the old metric:
2019
Beijo Barraca 3: 59 million;