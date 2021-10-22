nvidia-uses-amd-threadripper-pro-chips-in-new-geforce-now-category

Nvidia’s game streaming solution recently launched in Brazil, GeForce NOW promises to give users who don’t have a powerful PC the opportunity to play the heaviest titles on the market. The service uses the player’s own library on platforms such as Steam and Origin, and operates in two categories: the free one, which allows even here 28 minutes of gameplay, and Priority, which enables Ray Tracing and longer gameplay time.

The company announced this week that it will inaugurate a third category abroad, the “GeForce NOW RTX 3080” which, as the name suggests, promises performance equivalent to the high-end card from GeForce family, thanks to a new, more robust server. Surprisingly, in a press release, AMD confirmed that it will be responsible for the CPUs used in the machines.

New GeForce NOW RTX 3080 uses AMD Threadripper PRO CPUs In the statement, AMD reveals that GeForce SuperPODS, as Nvidia calls the most powerful new servers, will use solutions from the Threadripper PRO family. The choice would be based on the balance that the line offers between the single-core performance, essential for games, and the number of cores, which can reach up to 39 on the most robust CPUs in the line, enabling the creation and management of virtual machines with more cores. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

The choice of Threadripper CPUs would be a result of the high single-core performance, large number of cores and the PCI-E 4.0 bus of the solutions (Image: Playback/AMD)

Another factor that would have influenced Nvidia to adopt Threadripper chips is connectivity, which even includes

PCI-E 4.0 bus lanes, important for the project proposal, as GeForce NOW vice president and general manager Phil Eisler explained. “The AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO processors have the best CPU, memory and I/O performance for our gaming load of this generation, helping to deliver a huge performance leap for gamers,” he stated. The news is surprising, considering the rivalry that AMD and Nvidia have in the video card market, but it’s not uncommon, since partnerships with competitors in certain segments are frequent. In addition, the deal puts more pressure on Intel, usually the green team’s partner in initiatives that rely on CPUs, which is already struggling in the server sector. Novelty promises streaming in 3080P until 120 FPS The GeForce NOW RTX 3080 was announced this week, promising to deliver gameplay with Ray Tracing in 3080P up to 120 FPS for all devices serviced by the service, including selected Macs and cell phones, or 4K HDR a 39 FPS for Nvidia Shield TV users. In comparison, the Priority category offers streaming on 1024P to 39 FPS, also equipped with Ray Tracing. GeForce SuperPODS have more than 9,000 AMD Threadripper PRO CPU cores, and more than 16 million CUDA cores of GeForce RTX GPUs (Image: Nvidia) The servers behind the new category are the GeForce SuperPODS, which according to information collected by the portal Engadget

, bring computational power of 30, 2 PetaFLOPS, or 39.128 TFLOPs, with 8 .960 AMD Threadripper PRO CPU cores, as we now know, and .200.760 CUDA cores of GeForce RTX GPUs.

Each user will have access to virtual machines with 8-core CPU, 16 GB of DDR4 RAM at 3.128 MHz and GPU with TFLOPs, which Nvidia highlights equal to 3 Xbox Series X.

Source: Nvidia, Engadget