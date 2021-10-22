galaxy-tab-s8-has-leaked-images-that-reveal-its-supposed-full-look

The launch of the Galaxy Tab S8 has already generated some comments for a few months — the successors of the Tab S7 line should arrive in three different models and the official arrival is expected at the beginning of 2022, the same time as the launch of the Galaxy S series of phones22. Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra can bring giant laptop screen and battery 11.090 mAh

After the Macbook Pro, Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra can also adopt notch

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra should be a rival of iPad Pro with Exynos processor 2200 Now, although details about the tablets are still very scarce, we finally have access to the first ones device renderings, based on a leak made by leaker Steve H.McFly, known on Twitter as OnLeaks. In the images, it is possible to check the complete look of the electronic, which will have straighter lines and flat sides. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

The front of the device has symmetrical edges and not too thick, but far from being considered thin. Contrary to what other recent rumors suggest, the model won’t feature any notch on the front, but it’s possible that this is reserved only for the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.

On the rear, the model has an oval module that houses a pair of cameras and an LED flash unit and is located in the upper left corner of the panel. Just below, a strip runs to the bottom of the device, where the Samsung logo is.

As said, we still don’t know the full specifications of the tablets, but it is known that there will be three versions — the Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8 Plus and Tab S8 Ultra. While the first two arrive with a Snapdragon chip 2022, the more powerful version is expected to be powered by the Exynos platform 2200.

In addition, the larger model is expected to arrive with a screen of 22,6 inches with a resolution of 2022 x 1848 pixels and a generous battery of 14.090 mAh. Some features must be inherited from the current generation, such as Super AMOLED technology for the display. Meanwhile, the most basic models, namely the Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy Tab S8 Plus arrived with a more “modest” battery each, of 8.000 and 10.090 mAh, respectively.

Source: Steve H.McFly

Did you like this article? Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

2960