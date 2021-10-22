hyundai-crete-will-change-its-look,-but-it-won't-be-anytime-soon;-see-when

The newly launched new generation of Hyundai Creta is already on sale in Brazil and received many praises in its initial tests. With new engines, finishes and technologies, the SUV has everything to fight at the front among the best sellers in the segment. However, something bothered many people: the design. With very controversial headlights, taillights and grilles, the car seems to have suffered from the same affliction as the new HB, being a great product, but not so cool looking.

Already present in other markets for a longer time, the new Crete will suffer a strong restyled, completely modifying its appearance and already giving a big clue of what we’ll have around here. In countries like South Korea, China and Indonesia, the SUV will have a visual identity similar to that of its bigger brother, Tucson, which follows here in its second generation and has not changed for years.

The most sensitive change will be in the front, which will have a new grille and a headlight more integrated with the rest of the body, tapered and stretched, quite different from the more “fragmented” style of the current generation. The rear will be simpler, with Full LED lights (as well as the front ones). The body, in turn, will have a more sporty style, leaving a little of the boxy molds we saw in the model launched this year here.

In addition, future Crete may gain a seven-seat variant, indicating that its placement it might even be a medium SUV. However, it is not known whether this version will reach Brazil.