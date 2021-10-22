twitter-discovers-algorithm-drives-right-wing-posts,-but-doesn't-know-why

In April of this year, Twitter pored over its own artificial intelligence algorithms to find out how they handle politically content posts and whether they were “unintentionally harmful”. On Thursday (), in the first results of the analysis, the platform revealed that the code tends to drive content from the political spectrum of right.

In all, analyzes were carried out in seven countries and the tendency of the algorithm to amplify the reach of publications with profiles that present themselves as right-wing was identified in six of them — Canada, France, Japan, Spain and the United Kingdom (only Germany was left out). The study looked at two issues: whether the timeline amplified the content of elected candidates or whether certain political groups were more driven than others.

Elected politicians and right-wing media tend to have greater reach on Twitter, but the reason is not known yet (Image: Unsplash/Freestocks)

“ Tweets about political content from elected officials, regardless of the party or whether the party is in power, see an algorithmic amplification when compared to political content in the reverse chronological timeline,” explained researcher and political scientist Rumman Chowdhury, one of those involved in the project . “Tweets posted by elected officials from the right are more amplified by algorithm than those from the left,” he added.

And this is not just about political: news portals preferred by the right also reach more people on the social network. Chowdhury says that simply discovering the behavior of the algorithm is already a big step forward, but he says that determining what causes this uneven behavior will be another big challenge.

Although it seems problematic, especially in periods The executive points out that amplification trends by algorithm are not always a concern, as all algorithms do the same thing. What tends to be a more serious issue, she says, is when the code tends to drive some type of content, regardless of whether the user shows interest in it.

