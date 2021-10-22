Twitter discovers algorithm drives right-wing posts, but doesn't know why
In April of this year, Twitter pored over its own artificial intelligence algorithms to find out how they handle politically content posts and whether they were “unintentionally harmful”. On Thursday (), in the first results of the analysis, the platform revealed that the code tends to drive content from the political spectrum of right.
In all, analyzes were carried out in seven countries and the tendency of the algorithm to amplify the reach of publications with profiles that present themselves as right-wing was identified in six of them — Canada, France, Japan, Spain and the United Kingdom (only Germany was left out). The study looked at two issues: whether the timeline amplified the content of elected candidates or whether certain political groups were more driven than others.
“ Tweets about political content from elected officials, regardless of the party or whether the party is in power, see an algorithmic amplification when compared to political content in the reverse chronological timeline,” explained researcher and political scientist Rumman Chowdhury, one of those involved in the project . “Tweets posted by elected officials from the right are more amplified by algorithm than those from the left,” he added.
And this is not just about political: news portals preferred by the right also reach more people on the social network. Chowdhury says that simply discovering the behavior of the algorithm is already a big step forward, but he says that determining what causes this uneven behavior will be another big challenge.
Although it seems problematic, especially in periods The executive points out that amplification trends by algorithm are not always a concern, as all algorithms do the same thing. What tends to be a more serious issue, she says, is when the code tends to drive some type of content, regardless of whether the user shows interest in it.
May not be the algorithm
In a reflection on the study, Chowdhury also theorizes that the effect on publications can be the result of a good campaign by the right in the networks. Politicians from this spectrum can be more efficient in generating engagement, sharing and interactions on issues related to ideology on the internet, explains the expert.
However, the idea of the analysis is not to exempt the code from blame of the imbalance, but identify the causes. Aware that there is an inequality in the delivery of content, researchers will now focus on discovering what generates the effect.
The full study can be consulted for free on the internet. The document defines in detail which criteria were used to define the political spectra of the analyzed objects.
