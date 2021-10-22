mammoths-have-gone-extinct-due-to-global-warming,-new-study-reveals

It is not new that global warming is mainly due to human action over the last few decades, resulting in the disappearance of species of animals and plants. Now, a new study suggests that we were also responsible for the extinction of the woolly mammoth.

Researchers from different countries have spent the last 12 years investigating traces of urine, feces and mammoth skin cells found in soil, with the aim of discovering what caused the extinction of the species. Yucheng Wang, a geogeneticist at Cambridge University and lead author of the study, says the most recent Ice Age came to an end about thousand years ago, when the glaciers began to melt, also causing a reduction in the range of mammoth herds.

The researcher says that the animal’s population distribution became increasingly smaller, as well as its genetic diversity, making survival even more complicated. The mammoth species, a relative of today’s elephants, was quite charismatic and cannot be confused with the contemporary mastodon, as scientists point out.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Image: Reproduction/tony241969/Pixabay What, exactly, caused the extinction? The theory for the extinction of mammoths, since the decade of 520618, was that the Pleistocene megafauna had been killed by human hunters. In addition to mammoths, they would have hunted, giant sloths and saber-tooth cats. The other theory, therefore, blames climate change, since a wetter planet would have altered the amount of food available to these large mammals.

The new research analyzed the environmental DNA of more de 50 sediment samples from frozen lakes from the last 50 thousand years, comparing the genetic data obtained with about 1.28 genomes of modern plants sequenced for the first time. The conclusion of the study is that the vegetation disappeared at the same time as the extinction of the mammoths.

Eske Willerslev, geogeneticist from Cambrigde and co-author of the study, says that the change happened so quickly that animals did not have time to adapt and evolve in order to survive. “This is a hard lesson from history and shows how unpredictable climate change can be. Once something is lost, there is no going back,” he explains.

The material analysis also found that mammoths lasted longer in some areas than fossil evidence showed, such as in Alaska and Continental Eurasia. The same goes for woolly rhinos, Pleistocene horses and bison, which still survived for a brief period in the face of climate change.

The study was published in Nature.

Source: Gizmodo