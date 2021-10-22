5-apps-to-recognize-the-music-that-is-playing

An amazing song starts playing and you keep wondering what song is that or who is the author of it? Simple, download an app on your smartphone, let it “listen” to the music for a while and in a moment it will answer all these questions for you.

There are several options available for Android and iOS, including features native to the operating system. In addition to song recognition, these apps can offer synchronized lyrics and options to create your own library. Check out five alternatives!

1. Shazam Compatibility: Android, iOS Price: free Big name of the genre, Shazam is the main app available today for those who want to find out which song is ringing putting the cell phone to "listen to it". It doesn't matter if the song is playing in the club, on the radio or on TV: turn on Shazam and wait a moment to identify the song.

Shazam is a of the most popular options (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

After recognition, done in a few seconds, Shazam opens a specific page for the song in the app. Here, you can follow the lyrics synchronized with the playback, check a list of other versions, link with your Spotify account or watch related clips by Apple Music and YouTube.

On iOS, the application can be integrated with the device’s Control Center. That way, when listening to interesting music, just use this shortcut to get recognition quickly. The platform is also accessible via widgets on Android and iOS.