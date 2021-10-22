5 apps to recognize the music that is playing
An amazing song starts playing and you keep wondering what song is that or who is the author of it? Simple, download an app on your smartphone, let it “listen” to the music for a while and in a moment it will answer all these questions for you.
- 6 apps to view the lyrics of the song on your mobile
- 8 Best apps to listen to music for free
There are several options available for Android and iOS, including features native to the operating system. In addition to song recognition, these apps can offer synchronized lyrics and options to create your own library. Check out five alternatives!
1. Shazam
Compatibility: Android, iOS
Price: free
Big name of the genre, Shazam is the main app available today for those who want to find out which song is ringing putting the cell phone to “listen to it”. It doesn’t matter if the song is playing in the club, on the radio or on TV: turn on Shazam and wait a moment to identify the song.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
Shazam is a of the most popular options (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)
After recognition, done in a few seconds, Shazam opens a specific page for the song in the app. Here, you can follow the lyrics synchronized with the playback, check a list of other versions, link with your Spotify account or watch related clips by Apple Music and YouTube.
On iOS, the application can be integrated with the device’s Control Center. That way, when listening to interesting music, just use this shortcut to get recognition quickly. The platform is also accessible via widgets on Android and iOS.
2. Genius
Genius is a very interesting app for those who want to know more about the song itself. The platform uses its microphone to recognize the song being played and redirects to the respective page in the catalog. On the song page, you can find different information about the track, such as production details and a short introduction. During lyric navigation, some verses are highlighted and have additional annotations about context or meaning. In some cases, the information is created or verified by the artist himself. In addition to being used to recognize songs and find lyrics, Genius is a platform with various content for music fans. There are news, exclusive videos and lists with songs in high among the community. 3. SoundHound
Created on 2005, SoundHound is a “veteran” in music recognition. The mobile app can be used to identify songs by microphone or tracks played in the installed streaming apps, and brings the results back quickly. Application provides different contents to accompany your music (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)
The application interface has an interesting format to bring news about music, with popular artists separated in Stories of the main styles. In addition, when recognizing a song, the application makes the lyrics synchronized in real time. One of the highlights of SoundHound is the ability to manage the recognized songs. The app allows you to create your own playlist with the findings and export it to services such as Apple Music and Spotify. 4. Musixmatch
With a reputable catalog of song lyrics, Musixmatch is too an option for anyone who is listening to a song and would like to know more. You can save and tag the songs, separating them as you see fit to see information about them again at another time. In the Android version, the application has a floating icon on the screen, used to recognize what is being played on your mobile’s streaming services or in the environment, with the help of the microphone. The function brings results quickly and allows you to follow the lyrics in real time, with options for translation into Portuguese. In addition to recognition, Musixmatch brings another interesting feature: LyricCards. This function allows you to create images with excerpts of your favorite lyrics and share them on social networks. There is a paid version of the app, offered for R$ 25, 25 per year, with offline access and ad-free browsing. If you have an iPhone, be aware that you don’t need to download an extra app in order to recognize the songs that are playing around you. Siri uses Shazam technology — which belongs to Apple — to identify and display results within seconds. To do this, just activate the assistant with the command “What’s up, Siri” and then ask “What song is this?” or “What song is playing?”. After identification, a tab appears with the name of the song and a shortcut to play it in Apple Music. Although it works without the need to download Shazam, the app doesn’t bring additional features such as the possibility to save songs or check lyrics. Source: Apple Did you like this article? Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
5. Siri
Genius is a very interesting app for those who want to know more about the song itself. The platform uses its microphone to recognize the song being played and redirects to the respective page in the catalog.
On the song page, you can find different information about the track, such as production details and a short introduction. During lyric navigation, some verses are highlighted and have additional annotations about context or meaning. In some cases, the information is created or verified by the artist himself.
In addition to being used to recognize songs and find lyrics, Genius is a platform with various content for music fans. There are news, exclusive videos and lists with songs in high among the community.
3. SoundHound
Created on 2005, SoundHound is a “veteran” in music recognition. The mobile app can be used to identify songs by microphone or tracks played in the installed streaming apps, and brings the results back quickly. Application provides different contents to accompany your music (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)
The application interface has an interesting format to bring news about music, with popular artists separated in Stories of the main styles. In addition, when recognizing a song, the application makes the lyrics synchronized in real time. One of the highlights of SoundHound is the ability to manage the recognized songs. The app allows you to create your own playlist with the findings and export it to services such as Apple Music and Spotify. 4. Musixmatch
With a reputable catalog of song lyrics, Musixmatch is too an option for anyone who is listening to a song and would like to know more. You can save and tag the songs, separating them as you see fit to see information about them again at another time. In the Android version, the application has a floating icon on the screen, used to recognize what is being played on your mobile’s streaming services or in the environment, with the help of the microphone. The function brings results quickly and allows you to follow the lyrics in real time, with options for translation into Portuguese. In addition to recognition, Musixmatch brings another interesting feature: LyricCards. This function allows you to create images with excerpts of your favorite lyrics and share them on social networks. There is a paid version of the app, offered for R$ 25, 25 per year, with offline access and ad-free browsing. If you have an iPhone, be aware that you don’t need to download an extra app in order to recognize the songs that are playing around you. Siri uses Shazam technology — which belongs to Apple — to identify and display results within seconds. To do this, just activate the assistant with the command “What’s up, Siri” and then ask “What song is this?” or “What song is playing?”. After identification, a tab appears with the name of the song and a shortcut to play it in Apple Music. Although it works without the need to download Shazam, the app doesn’t bring additional features such as the possibility to save songs or check lyrics. Source: Apple Did you like this article? Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
Created on 2005, SoundHound is a “veteran” in music recognition. The mobile app can be used to identify songs by microphone or tracks played in the installed streaming apps, and brings the results back quickly.
Application provides different contents to accompany your music (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)
The application interface has an interesting format to bring news about music, with popular artists separated in Stories of the main styles. In addition, when recognizing a song, the application makes the lyrics synchronized in real time.
One of the highlights of SoundHound is the ability to manage the recognized songs. The app allows you to create your own playlist with the findings and export it to services such as Apple Music and Spotify.
4. Musixmatch
With a reputable catalog of song lyrics, Musixmatch is too an option for anyone who is listening to a song and would like to know more. You can save and tag the songs, separating them as you see fit to see information about them again at another time. In the Android version, the application has a floating icon on the screen, used to recognize what is being played on your mobile’s streaming services or in the environment, with the help of the microphone. The function brings results quickly and allows you to follow the lyrics in real time, with options for translation into Portuguese. In addition to recognition, Musixmatch brings another interesting feature: LyricCards. This function allows you to create images with excerpts of your favorite lyrics and share them on social networks. There is a paid version of the app, offered for R$ 25, 25 per year, with offline access and ad-free browsing. If you have an iPhone, be aware that you don’t need to download an extra app in order to recognize the songs that are playing around you. Siri uses Shazam technology — which belongs to Apple — to identify and display results within seconds. To do this, just activate the assistant with the command “What’s up, Siri” and then ask “What song is this?” or “What song is playing?”. After identification, a tab appears with the name of the song and a shortcut to play it in Apple Music. Although it works without the need to download Shazam, the app doesn’t bring additional features such as the possibility to save songs or check lyrics. Source: Apple Did you like this article? Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
With a reputable catalog of song lyrics, Musixmatch is too an option for anyone who is listening to a song and would like to know more. You can save and tag the songs, separating them as you see fit to see information about them again at another time.
In the Android version, the application has a floating icon on the screen, used to recognize what is being played on your mobile’s streaming services or in the environment, with the help of the microphone. The function brings results quickly and allows you to follow the lyrics in real time, with options for translation into Portuguese.
In addition to recognition, Musixmatch brings another interesting feature: LyricCards. This function allows you to create images with excerpts of your favorite lyrics and share them on social networks. There is a paid version of the app, offered for R$ 25, 25 per year, with offline access and ad-free browsing.
If you have an iPhone, be aware that you don’t need to download an extra app in order to recognize the songs that are playing around you. Siri uses Shazam technology — which belongs to Apple — to identify and display results within seconds.
To do this, just activate the assistant with the command “What’s up, Siri” and then ask “What song is this?” or “What song is playing?”. After identification, a tab appears with the name of the song and a shortcut to play it in Apple Music.
Although it works without the need to download Shazam, the app doesn’t bring additional features such as the possibility to save songs or check lyrics.
Source: Apple
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.