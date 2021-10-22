return-to-the-moon!-orion-ship-mounted-on-sls-rocket-for-artemis-i-mission

NASA has advanced another important step of the Artemis program, which will take humans back to the Moon. The Orion capsule was installed on top of the large Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, forming a almost 100 m high system that will be launched on the Artemis I mission. This is an unmanned flight bound for lunar orbit, which should happen at the beginning of next year, as part of the preparations for humanity’s return to the surface of the Moon.

The Orion spacecraft was transported by cranes, which then positioned it over the top of the SLS. The integration of the spacecraft to the vehicle was carried out in two docking stages and, after the completion of the structural assembly, the data and electrical connections between Orion and the rocket will be finalized. Bill Nelson, NASA administrator, celebrated the step. “With the completion of the assembly and integration of the Space Launch System rocket and the Orion capsule, we are getting closer and closer to embarking on a new era of human exploration in deep space,” he commented.

The @NASA_Orion spacecraft for the @NASAArtemis I mission is lifted & lowered onto the @NASA_SLS rocket inside the VAB at @NASAKennedy. Work is currently underway to fully secure the spacecraft to the rocket.Full Video: https://t.co /aJvuZsfVJY pic.twitter.com/I10XUD3CRE

Then the rocket and the capsule will be taken to the launch pad for final testing. In this procedure, the rocket’s propellant tanks will be refueled, followed by a full countdown to launch. If all goes well, NASA will take the vehicle back to the facility to conduct final checks and thus set a launch date.

The latest predictions point to the Artemis mission I may be released at the end of January 2021. During the mission, the SLS thrusters and stages will place Orion on a translunar trajectory, where it will travel approximately 100 km above of the lunar surface. The capsule will take advantage of the flyover to insert itself into a distant retrograde orbit path (DRO), still around the Moon, and depending on how long the DRO lasts, Artemis I could extend from four to six weeks.

The mission will also include a set of CubeSats, small satellites that will perform different tasks after be released from the capsule. Among them is the BioSentinel, which will study the effects of deep space radiation on DNA, while the Near-Earth Asteroid Scout will travel to a space rock with the help of a solar sail and then fly over there.

