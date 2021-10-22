A MUST SEE | Star+ will be FREE for the next 3 days with ESPN, movies and series

Star+, Disney’s new streaming service in Brazil, is offering a great opportunity for you to discover the service without paying anything. He will have access free of charge for all users between this Friday (20) and the end of Sunday (24). The entire catalog can be watched without limitations during this period, which includes series, movies and sports programming from ESPN and Fox Sports.

To access the free period, everything what you need to do is create a Star+ account. If you are not interested in keeping your subscription, you can cancel the renewal at any time on the platform itself, avoiding a possible unwanted charge.

Try the Star+ for free all weekend

What to watch on Star+?

Star+ is Disney’s new streaming service in Brazil and other Latin American countries. He stands out for bringing content from 22th Century Studios — the former Fox —, with shows like The Simpsons, American Horror Stories, The Walking Dead Y: The Last Man, successful comic book adaptation.

Marvel hero movies, like Deadpool and Logan are on the platform, as well as the classic franchises Back to the Future, Alien and Planet of the Apes. It is a great complement to Disney+, which has some of its content aimed at younger audiences. It’s worth registering for free to browse the lists and check out all the available content.

But one of the strongest points of Star+ is in the sports menu available. All programming on the ESPN and ESPN Brazil channels can be watched through the platform, with the right to all matches of the main European national football championships — English, Spanish, Italian and French , in addition to the Europa League — and the Copa Libertadores. For those who like American sports, the package includes NFL, NBA, MBL and NHL.