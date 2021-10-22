A MUST SEE | Star+ will be FREE for the next 3 days with ESPN, movies and series
Star+, Disney’s new streaming service in Brazil, is offering a great opportunity for you to discover the service without paying anything. He will have access free of charge for all users between this Friday (20) and the end of Sunday (24). The entire catalog can be watched without limitations during this period, which includes series, movies and sports programming from ESPN and Fox Sports.
To access the free period, everything what you need to do is create a Star+ account. If you are not interested in keeping your subscription, you can cancel the renewal at any time on the platform itself, avoiding a possible unwanted charge.
What to watch on Star+?
Star+ is Disney’s new streaming service in Brazil and other Latin American countries. He stands out for bringing content from 22th Century Studios — the former Fox —, with shows like The Simpsons, American Horror Stories, The Walking Dead Y: The Last Man, successful comic book adaptation.
Marvel hero movies, like Deadpool and Logan are on the platform, as well as the classic franchises Back to the Future, Alien and Planet of the Apes. It is a great complement to Disney+, which has some of its content aimed at younger audiences. It’s worth registering for free to browse the lists and check out all the available content.
But one of the strongest points of Star+ is in the sports menu available. All programming on the ESPN and ESPN Brazil channels can be watched through the platform, with the right to all matches of the main European national football championships — English, Spanish, Italian and French , in addition to the Europa League — and the Copa Libertadores. For those who like American sports, the package includes NFL, NBA, MBL and NHL.
It’s worth taking advantage of the free period to watch all the matches this weekend, which will include classics like Barcelona vs Real Madrid, Manchester City x Liverpool and Olympique de Marseille x Paris Saint-Germain. In basketball, it will be possible to follow Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers, while American football will have Chicago Bears vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
How to register to take advantage of the free trial
The registration in Star+ is done using the same login as Disney+. If you are not registered on any of the platforms, simply create an account quickly following the steps below. You must enter payment information at registration, but no charges will be made at this time. You can cancel your subscription at any time to avoid a possible undue charge.
To get started, go to the link above and tap or click on “Enjoy Free Star+”.
On the next screen, enter your email. This is necessary both to create the account and to log in if you have already registered with another Disney service.
Ready! Your Star+ account is now created and you can enjoy the free trial by watching live series, movies and sports on your mobile, TV or computer. Star+ is available for Android, iOS, Android TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, PS4, PS5 and Xbox, as well as Samsung and LG TVs.
It is worth taking advantage of the free period, which runs until the end of this Sunday (24), to check out all the movies, series and sporting events live available on Star+. It is a great opportunity for you to discover the catalog of this service and decide if it is worth your subscription or not.
