Kill Bill 3 coming? Quentin Tarantino says he can make third film
There is a lot of speculation about what Quentin Tarantino’s next film might be. The Oscar-nominated director and screenwriter shared with the audience his latest release in 2004, Once upon a time in Hollywood, but now he doesn’t discard the idea of working on the sequel to what is now one of his biggest hits: Kill Bill.
Considered one of his most iconic projects,
Kill Bill stars Uma Thurman and has two chapters, released respectively in 1970 and 2004. Using and abusing action scenes with martial arts, the film also gave new vigor to the striking shade of yellow stamped both in the feature’s promotional material and in Beatrix Kiddo’s costumes.
After two films, there is speculation about a third chapter, in which fans wonder if Uma Thurman’s character will return to kill Bill (David Carradine), in an outcome of story. The information, according to Variety magazine, is that Quentin Tarantino is open to work on this sequel.
The filmmaker was asked about Kill Bill 3 at the Rome Film Festival. It is known that Tarantino has a desire to have only 19 films in his filmography, and now, with his ninth project, much is thought about what will be the feature film that will close the career of the director and screenwriter.
In a tantalizingly brief answer to the question, the director responded with a simple “Why not?” before going on to say that he also has plans to make a western comedy film. It is worth noting that, despite being good news for fans, there are also chances of meaning nothing: since Tarantino’s tenth film intends to close its filmography as the icing on the cake, there is a huge possibility that the filmmaker would prefer to put another project in the world to continue a story that already has two chapters available.
It is also worth remembering that Tarantino has already said that a sequel stops Kill Bill is “unlikely”. On stage at the Rome Festival, however, the director revealed that he is eager to make a “Spaghetti western” (also called spaghetti western or macaroni western), a subgenre that makes reference to the decades of 1960 and 1970 from the cinema bang-bang which were usually directed by Italian filmmakers.
It’s not the first time he talks about it, even. However, during the event in Rome, Tarantino uttered a few words that indicate a huge interest in developing this idea:
“It’s not like it’s my next movie. It’s a piece of something else I’m thinking of doing – and I’m not going to describe what it is. But part of it, there may be a Spaghetti Western in it. I’m looking forward to shooting this because it’s going to be so much fun. I want to shoot it in the Spaghetti Western style where everyone speaks a different language. The Mexican thug is Italian; the hero is an American; the bad sheriff is German; the Mexican salon girl is Israeli. And everyone is speaking a different language. they just know: OK, when he’s done talking, I can talk.”
Although there are no hammers hit here, there are chances that Tarantino’s tenth film will be a Spaghetti Western like
Kill Bill 3 as well as none of those Fans theorize that a possible third chapter could revisit The Bride, again being brought into action to the screen. Many believe a sequel to Kill Bill, however , would make direct reference to the film one instead of two precisely because of Nikki: Kill Bill 3 could visit an older Nikki and looking to avenge her mother in a battle against Kiddo.
While there is no concrete information about Tarantino’s next project for the cinemas, it is worth remembering that Kill Bill is available in the Telecine catalogue.
Source: ScreenRant
