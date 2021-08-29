captain virat kohli: ind vs eng: virat kohli hints at possible changes in 4th test, r ashwin may get chance of place of ishant sharma

Highlights

India’s second innings was reduced to 278 runs Cheteshwar Pujara scored the highest 91 runs Fast bowler Olly Robinson took 5 wickets in the second innings New Delhi

Virat Kohli, the captain of the Indian cricket team, is not in favor of playing a spare batsman in the next match despite the defeat in the Headingley Test against England (India vs England Test). Kohli has supported him to remain with 5 specialist bowlers in his playing XI.

India lost by an innings and 76 runs in the third test match of the series played at Headingley in Leeds. With this win, the host England team has come 1-1 in the 5-match series.

The fourth Test of the series will be played from September 2 at The Oval in London. Kohli has hinted at a change in the bowling department keeping in mind the workload of the bowlers but has ruled out the idea of ​​including an extra batsman in the playing XI. Ishant Sharma may have to sit out in the fourth Test. R Ashwin may get a chance in the fourth Test.

In the post-match virtual press conference, when Virat was asked about the sixth batsman, he said, ‘I do not believe in this balance and I have never believed in him. Because either you can try to save defeat or you can try to win. We have drawn so many matches in the past with so many batsmen.

The Indian middle order has been a flop in the current series. Cheteshwar Pujara did score 91 runs in the second innings of the third Test but before that his bat was calm. Captain Virat has also failed to play a big innings. Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant is also not performing as expected.

“If your top six batsmen (including the wicketkeeper) are not working, there is no guarantee that the extra batsman will save the match for you,” said Kohli. If you don’t have the ability or the resources to take 20 wickets in a Test match, you are already playing for two results and that’s not our way of playing.

The Indian team has played with four pacers so far in the current series. Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Siraj have been part of the playing XI consistently. Ravindra Jadeja has got a chance in the form of spin. In such a situation, in view of the workload, a change in the bowling can be seen in the fourth Test.

Regarding the bowling attack, Kohli said, ‘It is almost certain to happen in the bowling attack. This is a logical and sensible thing to do. We don’t want to put so much pressure on the bowlers that they get injured. We will talk to everyone. You cannot expect him to play four consecutive Test matches in such a short span of time. So we will assess who needs rest before the 5th Test match.