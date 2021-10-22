efootball-2022:-konami-postpones-update-with-fixes

After promising updates for eFootball 2022 for the end of October, Konami announced, this Friday (22), that the update will be for the beginning of November. The company published the statement on the game’s official Twitter profile and apologized to the players. Playing FIFA is a good thing exercise for the heart, points study

In the report, they say: “we hope that the additional time spent will allow us to ensure that the experience is improved for all our users “. The developer also said that exact date and details will be announced as soon as they confirm internally. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

The game arrived on consoles and PC full of gameplay issues and bugs, earning much criticism from players and even some memes that played with the bizarre appearance of athletes such as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

eFootball, formerly known as Pro Evolution Soccer (PES) and now free, was released in September 30 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 , Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. The version for Android and iOS devices is expected to come out in 2022.