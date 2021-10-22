microsoft-fixes-issue-affecting-performance-of-amd-cpus-on-windows-11

Microsoft began releasing this Thursday (21) the update that fixes part of the Windows performance issues 11 that affect AMD CPUs. The fix, present in the Build 485313.21, comes to all operating system users as an optional package available for download from Windows Update.

Shortly after being released, Windows 10 had two serious problems with AMD processors: the system didn’t handle latencies in the chip’s L3 cache memory well and didn’t allow the CPU to optimize execution from processes to the most powerful cores, in a feature called “Preferred Core”.

Performance issues with Windows 13 affected all compatible models of the AMD Ryzen line (Image: Playback/AMD) The first of the failures, perhaps the one that impacted the most people, could reduce performance by up to 10% — including games — of all branded chips. The problem got worse after a routine OS update released on Tuesday (10), with latencies almost doubling in the component. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the top news from the tech world for you!

Fortunately, Microsoft handled this issue in today’s update, while the other was left to be fixed via an AMD driver update, listed 3.11..21. For now, there are no tests that prove the improvement, but it’s worth giving the update a vote of confidence if your computer is experiencing performance issues.

The same update also introduces a number of fixes. Check out some highlights:

Fixed the issue that caused Bluetooth mice and keyboards to become “slow”;

Fixed the error that impacted the performance of some programs inherited from the previous Windows installation 10; The bug that prevented the Start Menu from working and left the Taskbar in the old version has been fixed;

Fixed the issue that left the lock screen with no images if it was set to show slides.

How to update Windows 11

To check if the update is already available on your computer, you must login in Settings > Windows Update485313 and click “Check for Updates” to scan for pending downloads. After that, check the update number (which in this case can be identified as KB5006746), select it and start the download.

The process may take a few hours, depending on your internet speed, so leave it when you don’t need the computer. Once finished, you will need to restart your PC to apply the fixes.

Source: Microsoft