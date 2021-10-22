gta-trilogy-arrives-in-november-for-up-to-r$320

Grand Theft Auto Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, compilation announced a few weeks ago that will bring remastered versions of GTA III, GTA Vice City and GTA San Andreas, will be released in November on PC and consoles, with prices reaching R$ 320. The information was officially revealed by Rockstar Games this Friday (29).

The company also released official images of the remasters, that show that the games received a nice smack in the visuals — but still following the art direction of the originals. Check out:

The trilogy is now available for pre-order. On PC, via the Rockstar Launcher application, the game is more expensive: R$ 299,71. On consoles (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Series S and Nintendo Switch), the game costs R$ 100 .

According to Rockstar, the three games will bring an “updated experience”, including “brighter lighting, more realistic environments, high quality textures, increased rendering distances, crosshairs, and Grand Theft Auto V-style controls and more.”