GTA Trilogy arrives in November for up to R$320
Grand Theft Auto Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, compilation announced a few weeks ago that will bring remastered versions of GTA III, GTA Vice City and GTA San Andreas, will be released in November on PC and consoles, with prices reaching R$ 320. The information was officially revealed by Rockstar Games this Friday (29).
The company also released official images of the remasters, that show that the games received a nice smack in the visuals — but still following the art direction of the originals. Check out:
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
The trilogy is now available for pre-order. On PC, via the Rockstar Launcher application, the game is more expensive: R$ 299,71. On consoles (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Series S and Nintendo Switch), the game costs R$ 100 .
According to Rockstar, the three games will bring an “updated experience”, including “brighter lighting, more realistic environments, high quality textures, increased rendering distances, crosshairs, and Grand Theft Auto V-style controls and more.”
San Andreas on Xbox Game Pass
San Andreas on Xbox Game Pass
Xbox Game Pass subscribers have reasons to commemorate:
- the remastering of GTA San Andreas will arrive separately in the service’s catalog right on the day of release, 11 from November. The game will be available from the most basic plan, which costs R$ 29,100 per month.
- Subscribe the Game Pass and boost your Xbox with a library that includes more than 100 games for you to download at any time
It has not been confirmed whether the other titles in the trilogy will also be added to the Game Pass at some point. If you’re going to enjoy it, it’s best to play fast: Rockstar titles usually stay on the Game Pass for a few months.
Source: GameSpot, Rockstar Games
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.