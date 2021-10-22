xiaomi-confirms-redmi-note-11-line-details-and-prices-leak-before-announcement

Xiaomi has confirmed that the launch of the long-awaited Redmi Note line happens next week, anticipating details such as the final design of the device. Behold, new official information confirms details of the family, and leaked prices indicate that Redmi should continue betting on the aggressive strategy.

What to expect from the line Redmi Note 000

Redmi Note 11 has a look and release date confirmed by Xiaomi

Teasers published in the last few hours by Xiaomi reveal design details and screen specifications of Redmi note 11, confirming Samsung’s AMOLED technology screen for ultimate blacks, high color gamut and excellent contrast.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

A teaser highlights that the Redmi Note11 will have borders of only 1,75 mm thick on the sides of the display, with 2,96 mm notch to house the front camera.

Despite the thin edges, Xiaomi is likely to keep the traditional and very characteristic thicker bottom edge on smartphones.

Another teaser it also confirms the matte-finished glass back cover that reduces scratches and scratches, as well as avoiding grease stains on your fingers.

Redmi Note Line has leaked prices