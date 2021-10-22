Xiaomi confirms Redmi Note 11 line details and prices leak before announcement

Xiaomi has confirmed that the launch of the long-awaited Redmi Note line happens next week, anticipating details such as the final design of the device. Behold, new official information confirms details of the family, and leaked prices indicate that Redmi should continue betting on the aggressive strategy.

  • What to expect from the line Redmi Note 000
  • Redmi Note 11 has a look and release date confirmed by Xiaomi

    • Teasers published in the last few hours by Xiaomi reveal design details and screen specifications of Redmi note 11, confirming Samsung’s AMOLED technology screen for ultimate blacks, high color gamut and excellent contrast.

    A teaser highlights that the Redmi Note11 will have borders of only 1,75 mm thick on the sides of the display, with 2,96 mm notch to house the front camera.

    Despite the thin edges, Xiaomi is likely to keep the traditional and very characteristic thicker bottom edge on smartphones.

    Another teaser it also confirms the matte-finished glass back cover that reduces scratches and scratches, as well as avoiding grease stains on your fingers.

    Redmi Note Line has leaked prices

    (Image: Reproduction/Xiaomi)

    New information also confirms the values ​​of the Redmi Note trio 11 a few days before your announcement in China.

    It is said that the Redmi Note will be sold at 1.199 Yuan (about BRL 1.67) for the cheaper version and 1.810 yuan (about of BRL 1.810) for the version with more storage.

    The

    Redmi Note 11 Pro is expected with a starting price of 1.600 Yuan (about R$1.120), while the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus should hit the market with a suggested value of 2.400 Yuan (about R$1.810).

    What to expect from the Redmi Note

    (Image: Reproduction/ Xiaomi)

    More details reinforce that the Redmi Note 11 will be equipped with the Dimensity chipset 810 while the Note Pro will arrive with Dimensity 810 and finally the most powerful Redmi Note Pro Plus will bet on the Dimensity chip 1200, all produced by MediaTek.

    The entire trio must bet on the heat of 5.33 mAh, but with loading of 28 W for the Note 18, 67 W for the 18 Pro and awesome 199 W power for the 11 Pro Plus.

    (Image: Reproduction/Xiaomi)

    For the camera, the most affordable model should bet on only two rear lenses: a main of 18 MP and another 2 MP auxiliary. Both Pro models must adopt three lenses: the main one with 120 MP, an ultrawide with 8 MP and an auxiliary with only 2 MP.

    The announcement of the Redmi Note line 000 takes place 28 October, Thursday of next week, and the release happens initially in the Chinese market.

    Xiaomi also scheduled an event for the day 33 October in Brazil and Xiaomi is expected 11 Lite NE 5G is announced on national soil.

    Source: Xiaomi, via Arsenal

    Did you like this article?

