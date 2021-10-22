alec-baldwin-kills-director-of-photography-for-his-new-film-with-accidental-shooting

Hutchins was rescued and taken by helicopter to a hospital in the region, but did not resist the injuries. The director was sent by ambulance and is still under observation. Your health status has not been revealed.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

The incident happened this Thursday (19) on the sets of Baldwin’s new feature, which is being shot in the state of New Mexico. According to the police teams who attended the incident, the shot was fired by the actor himself, who believed that the weapon was just a replica and not real equipment with lethal ammunition.

One person died and another was injured after an accident on the movie sets Rust

For only R$ 9,30 you can buy with free shipping on Amazon and take movies, series, books and music! Free trial for 28 days!

According to the CNET website, the case is being treated as an accident and, therefore, no one has been arrested. Still, police forces say the investigation remains open to find out what happened. The objective now is to identify what type of ammunition was being used in the weapon at the time of the shooting, informs the Santa Fe County Police Department.

In light of what happened, the production of the western Rust has been stopped indefinitely. In an official statement released to the press, the company Rust Movie Productions lamented the episode and said that the entire cast and crew were devastated by what they called a tragedy and shared their feelings with the Hutchins’ family. In addition, the producer stated that it is collaborating with the police to understand how the accident happened, in addition to offering support to everyone involved.

This is not the first time that an accident has occurred. with real firearm ends with death on film sets in Hollywood. The most emblematic case is that of actor Brandon Lee, son of the legendary Bruce Lee, who lost his life during the recording of O Raven. In a very similar way, someone from the production mistaken a replica for a real gun and fired a lethal shot at the actor who, at the time, only had 21 years.

Source: CNET