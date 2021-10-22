spacex-makes-first-static-ignition-test-with-starship-sn20-engines

After a brief activation of the engines of the prototype SN20, of the Starship vehicle, the SpaceX followed with more procedures in preparation for an orbital flight test, which has no date yet to take place. During Thursday night (20), at 18h15 at Brasília time, the company performed a quick static ignition test with the pair of Raptor engines, installed on the prototype of the rocket. The procedure was performed at SpaceX’s Starbase facility, near Boca Chica, Texas.

The SN18 has a standard “sea-level” engine, while the other is a sort of “vacuum version”, optimized for operation in space. During the beginning of the test, only one appeared to have been used; about half an hour after activation, SpaceX confirmed in a Twitter post that the vacuum engine was activated. According to the company, this was the first test of a Raptor vacuum engine integrated into the vehicle.

First firing of a Raptor vacuum engine integrated onto a Starship pic.twitter.com/uCNAt8Kwzo

— SpaceX (@SpaceX) October 21, 2021

Already at 20h20, a second test took place, even more powerful and brighter than the other — although not As there is official information from SpaceX, this new test appeared to have involved the two Raptor engines. Both procedures were performed in preparation for an orbital flight test, in which the prototype SN20 and the booster Booster 4 (B4) will be released from the Starbase installations. Afterwards, the B4 will return to perform a dive in the ocean of the Gulf of Mexico, about 21 km from the launch site, while the SN20 will go into orbit to land on the Hawaiian island of Kauai.

SpaceX plans to release this flight test soon, but due to ongoing analyses, the schedule ends up not only depending on the company. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the US flight regulator, is currently conducting an environmental assessment of the Starship launch site, and while it has published a draft report, more work needs to be done. The institution will accept public comments on the draft until November 1st and will then add them to the final report.

Source: Space.com